Didiza To Lay Charges Against Paul O’Sullivan After Ad Hoc Committee Walkout and Threatening Text
- National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and Secretary to Parliament Xolile George plan to take action against Paul O’Sullivan
- The forensic investigator walked out of the Ad Hoc Committee while still being questioned by Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize
- O'Sullivan is also accused of sending a threatening text to Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan’s walkout from Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee and threatening text to a witness have landed him in hot water.
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and Secretary to Parliament Xolile George plan to lay a criminal complaint against the forensic investigator.
O'Sullivan recently appeared before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, but his testimony was marred by several talking points.
Why are charges going to be laid against O’Sullivan?
The speaker and Parliamentary secretary plan to lay charges against O’Sullivan for his walkout from the Committee during proceedings.
He walked out of the proceedings while he was still being questioned by Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize on 26 February 2026. He left before he was formally released by Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane, saying that he had a flight to catch. The incident sparked anger among Members of Parliament, with some threatening legal action against him.
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana followed O’Sullivan out of the building, criticising him along the way, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opened a case against the forensic investigator.
Lekganyane said that Parliament’s legal advisors would send a written request to O'Sullivan, asking him to return to the Ad Hoc Committee, so it could complete his testimony.
O’Sullivan is in trouble for sending threatening texts
The speaker and Parliamentary secretary also wanted to lay a charge against O’Sullivan over a threatening text he sent to Cedric Nkabinde. Nkabinde, the Chief of Staff to Senzo Mchunu, was testifying before the Committee on 19 November 2025, when he received a text from O’Sullivan.
The incident happened after Nkabinde claimed that O’Sullivan captured the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).
"Get ready, you lying crook. I am going to make sure you spend some years in prison. You were bribed by Mkhwanazi and Mabula. Now you will pay for your crimes, guaranteed," the message to Nkabinde read.
It was not the only time that O’Sullivan was accused of sending threatening messages, either.
O'Sullivan justifies his walkout from proceedings
Briefly News reported that O’Sullivan discussed why he walked out of Parliament and shared his thoughts about whether he was wrong.
The uMkhonto weSizwe' Party's Siboniso Nomvalo criticised O'Sullivan's conduct, saying that he belonged in jail.
Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), also discussed O'Sullivan's conduct in Parliament.
