The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Vusi Shongwe questioned Sarah-Jane Trent about what he deemed to be unfairness

The MK Party Member of Parliament noted the legal inconsistencies between the Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Andile Ramaphosa cases

Social media users weighed in on Trent's defence of her actions and Shongwe's questions, sharing mixed reactions to it

Vusi Shongwe grilled Sarah-Jane Trent before Parliament over her handling of the Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla case. Image: Debbie Els/ Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

WESTERN CAPE – Why was legal action taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, but not against Andile Ramaphosa?

That was one question posed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Vusi Shongwe to Sarah-Jane Trent during her appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Trent, a former associate of Paul O’Sullivan, was appearing before the commission on 5 March 2026. While much of the cross-examination was centred around her alleged infiltration of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) with O’Sullivan, Shongwe questioned her role in the case against Zuma-Sambudla.

Shongwe questions Trent’s unfairness

During his allotted time, the MK Party Member of Parliament (MP) confronted Trent about why she laid charges against Jacob Zuma’s daughter, but not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son.

Trent previously admitted that, acting on behalf of a non-profit organisation, Forensics for Justice, she laid a charge against Zuma-Sambudla over the July 2021 riots.

Shongwe highlighted the differences between her actions in that matter and how she handled a matter involving Andile. Andile was linked to the Bosasa scandal, where he allegedly received approximately R2 million in monthly retainer fees from Bosasa for ‘advisory services’.

Allegations were made that the payments were not for legitimate services, but rather a means of buying political influence. While Trent laid charges against Zuma-Sambudla, Andile’s case only involved verification steps like checking for a bank account that he is alleged to have received the payment in.

Vusi Shongwe questioned why Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was charged. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

How did Trent answer the accusation of unfairness?

Trent insisted that Zuma-Sambudla's matter was much more serious, as it was tied to the unrest that ‘brought the country to its knees.’

She said that in contrast, the Bosasa matter centred on claims that Andile received funds, and there was no evidence that the ABSA bank account, in which he reportedly received the funds, existed. She also denied claims that he was treated differently because President Ramaphosa allegedly phoned O’Sullivan over the matter.

Shongwe pushed again for clarity about whether Andile’s matter was treated differently because he was the president’s son, but Trent maintained that no favouritism, gifts or influence from Ramaphosa affected the approach.

South Africans react to Trent’s explanation

Social media users weighed in on Trent and Shongwe’s engagement during the hearings, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@ToAmused asked:

“Is this line of questioning about police corruption or having a go at Paul O’Sullivan and Sarah Jane Trent? It looks as though this is a bit of a witch hunt to me.”

@AfricanChild773 stated:

“This man is very rude. He can’t let her finish answering. He keeps interrupting, so you never get her full answer. It’s wrong boetie.”

@MahowaLawrence added:

“Biased organisation. Rot is rot, period. She could have said, ‘I pick a fight where I wish. I was not focused on Andile’. Klaar, now it's ehh mmm ehhh mmm.”

@MatshobaThami2 exclaimed:

“She is a liar.”

@LuckyV42427 stated:

“This guy can cook. As a country, we are so proud of you.”

@Brown64Tiger said:

“I'll answer for her. Zuma and the family and the party are 100% corrupt.”

Trent breaks down in tears

Briefly News reported that certified fraud examiner, Trent, broke down in tears during her appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

Trent, a former associate of Paul O’Sullivan, became emotional several times after being questioned over her testimony.

Members of Parliament questioned whether Trent could continue with her testimony after she got emotional during proceedings.

