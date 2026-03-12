Fikile Mbalula fiercely replied to Kallie Kriel after the AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) criticised him over an X post

Things got heated as the Secretary General (SG) of the African National Congress (ANC) fired back at Kriel on X (formerly Twitter)

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the comments made by both men, sharing mixed reactions to the spat between them

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula has caused a stir online with his response to criticism from Kallie Kriel.

Mbalula, the Secretary General (SG) of the African National Congress (ANC), slammed the AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describing him as a lowlife.

The incident happened on X (formerly Twitter) when Kriel responded to a post Mbalula made about the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III. Mbalula shared a letter written by Bozell in 1987 in which he described a meeting between the then US Secretary of State and ANC President OR Tambo, as an unsatisfactory trend in US policy towards South Africa.

The ANC SG said that it seemed as if the ambassador was an unrepentant racist.

Mbalula slams Kriel’s criticism

The post did not sit well with Kriel, who accused Mbalula of seemingly not caring about the country and its people. “He is willing to promote his own and his party’s interests at the expense of all our compatriots. He will eat caviar while the poor suffer because of his stupidity,” Kriel stated.

Mbalula has hit back at Kriel’s comment, saying that he ‘usually didn’t respond to lowlifes’.

He also claimed that Kriel lied to the Afrikaners who moved to the US, describing them as ‘car guards.’

“You peddle fake news about a white genocide, and anyone with a basic IQ level knows you’re lying,” Mbalula stated.

South Africans divided by Mbalula’s post

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s response to Kriel, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some criticised him, others supported him, and a few slammed both men.

@Koena_za asked:

“Why entertain issues like this? Shouldn't you be thinking strategically, in terms of moving the country forward?”

@dramadelinquent stated:

“You’re both horribly selfish people if we are being honest.”

@JeffDumisani suggested to Mbalula:

“You cannot word it like this: 'you say can’t respond to lowlives like him.' Most voters in South Africa are ordinary citizens, and as a leader, you must speak respectfully to all people. Delete the tweet and respond appropriately.”

@Magatsheni90722 stated:

“If we have to defend Fikile from liars, we will do that without flinching.”

@ShanksThfc added:

“Lord Mbalula, I will be there for your downfall, but I like this cooking.”

@PoolKaizer asked:

“So, are you undermining car guards? Or am I just overthinking?”

@swank_ZA stated:

“Lowlifes? That sounds more like the middle name of every ANC government minister.”

@lewiskrn asked:

“Car guards? I pray that karma comes quickly for you, Fikile.”

