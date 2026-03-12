The South African Police Service detained a man in Polokwane, Limpopo, after he handed himself over

The suspect was linked to the alleged insurance killing scheme involving former police officer Rachel Shokana-Kutumela

South Africans suspected that more arrests would be made, and discussions ensued about the need for investigations into insurance-related murders

A suspect handed himself over in Polokwane for his alleged involvement in the Rachel Kutumela insurance-killing case. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

The South African Police Service arrested an 11th suspect in former Limpopo police officer Rachel Shokana-Kutumela's alleged murder-for-insurance payout scheme, which resulted in the death of six people in Gauteng and Limpopo.

According to SABC News, the 41-year-old suspect handed himself over to the Polokwane Police Station on 12 March 2026. He is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on 13 March.

Family members arrested for insurance murders

Seven suspects were arrested in Polokwane on 10 March as investigations into the insurance murder scheme continue. The police arrested four of Shokana-Kutumela's relatives, including two of her brothers, her husband, and a cousin. Shokana-Kutumela is also believed to be the mastermind behind the alleged scheme.

Shokane herself was arrested on 10 October 2024 and appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 11 October. She faced charges of murder and a string of other charges after she was accused of orchestrating the deaths of more than six people to claim more than R10 million. Shokana-Kutumela's sister Annah Shokane and her daughter Flora Shokane were also arrested. The duo was charged with nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds of unlawful activities, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

An 11th suspect is behind bars for insurance killings. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

South Africans react

Social media commentators shared their thoughts on the growing scope of the investigation.

Jerome Levert said:

"I think insurance companies need to dig deeper into these cases. Given the context, it's likely they'll uncover more instances like Rosemary's. More thorough investigations could help prevent similar situations in the future."

Manelo Fenomenal roasted SAPS.

"SAPS in Limpopo are attention-seekers. They failed to apprehend him, but as soon as he handed himself over, they quickly handcuffed him."

Excellent Mkhatshwa observed:

"He chose the easy way. He might turn state witness."

Mazer K Coller asked:

"Why don't these people look like they have money?"

Nompumelelo Mthimkhulu was worried.

"These insurance cases are really bringing out the worst in people, but I'm glad the police are working hard to bring justice."

Rachel Shokana-Kutumela abandons bail application

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shokana-Kutumela abandoned her bail appearance when she appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 1 November 2024. This was despite her initial attempt to secure bail at a lower amount.

Shokana-Kutumela argued during her bail application that she could only afford a bail of R5000, despite the court hearing that she owned a 10-room house and several vehicles. She added that she suffered from diabetes and relies on a special diet. However, halfway through the proceedings, she abandoned her bail application.

