Limpopo SAPS Officer Arrested for Insurance Killings Abandons Bail
- The South African Police Service sergeant stationed at Senwabarwana accused of killing for insurance appeared in court
- Sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, her sister and her daughter allegedly orchestrated the murder of six people over 24 years
- She had initially planned to apply for bail because of her diabetic condition but abandoned her bail bid halfway through the hearing
With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
POLOKWANE—Sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who appeared in court for bail with her sister and daughter, abandoned her bail application halfway through the hearing.
Murder accused appears in court
Shokane-Kiutumela, a South African Police Service sergeant stationed in Senwabarwana, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 1 November. She and her sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane and her 23-year-old daughter Flora Shokane, face nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
The court heard that the trio committed the crimes from 2000 to 2024, spanning 24 years and living a lavish lifestyle. They committed the crimes in Gauteng and Limpopo in areas like Sebokeng in Emuleni, Soweto, Lebowakgomo and Seshego and Matlerekeng in Limpopo. The court also heard that the murders included a woman who died in a shack fire and a disabled man who drowned.
Shokane-Kutumela abandons bail
Kutumela initially argued that she could afford a bail of R5000. This is despite the court hearing that she has a 10-room house and owns several vehicles. She also said she suffered from diabetes and relies on a special diet. She is confident there isn't enough evidence, so she cooperated with the police. However, she abandoned bail.
Source: Briefly News
