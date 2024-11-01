The South African Police Service sergeant stationed at Senwabarwana accused of killing for insurance appeared in court

Sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, her sister and her daughter allegedly orchestrated the murder of six people over 24 years

She had initially planned to apply for bail because of her diabetic condition but abandoned her bail bid halfway through the hearing

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The police officer arrested for insurance murders abandoned bail. Images: RUNSTUDIO and MmeEmil

Source: Getty Images

POLOKWANE—Sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who appeared in court for bail with her sister and daughter, abandoned her bail application halfway through the hearing.

Murder accused appears in court

Shokane-Kiutumela, a South African Police Service sergeant stationed in Senwabarwana, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 1 November. She and her sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane and her 23-year-old daughter Flora Shokane, face nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The court heard that the trio committed the crimes from 2000 to 2024, spanning 24 years and living a lavish lifestyle. They committed the crimes in Gauteng and Limpopo in areas like Sebokeng in Emuleni, Soweto, Lebowakgomo and Seshego and Matlerekeng in Limpopo. The court also heard that the murders included a woman who died in a shack fire and a disabled man who drowned.

Shokane-Kutumela abandons bail

Kutumela initially argued that she could afford a bail of R5000. This is despite the court hearing that she has a 10-room house and owns several vehicles. She also said she suffered from diabetes and relies on a special diet. She is confident there isn't enough evidence, so she cooperated with the police. However, she abandoned bail.

Nurse denies insurance killings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a nurse accused of killing her domestic worker for insurance denied committing the crime.

She appeared before the Lenasia Magistrates Court in July 2024, facing charges of fraud, murder and defeating the ends of justice. She denied killing her domestic worker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News