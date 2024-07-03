The bail hearing of the Gauteng nurse accused of orchestrating the murder of her domestic worker has been postponed

Sithembile Xulu and her co-accused, Simon Mogale, appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 3 July 2024

The duo was remanded in custody until their next court appearance when their bail proceedings resume

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The nurse accused of killing her domestic worker for an insurance claim would remain behind bars until her next court appearance. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The bail hearing of the Gauteng nurse accused of plotting the murder of her domestic worker for a R6 million insurance payout has adjourned.

Gauteng nurse accused of murder

Sithembile Xulu and her gardener, Simon Mogale, appeared in Johannesburg's Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on 3 July 2024. The duo was charged with three counts of fraud, one of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

According to SABC News, the pair allegedly killed Busiswa Nxumalo in January 2022. The 21-year-old’s body was found at a dumping site not far from Xulu’s former home in Lenasia South. During the hearing, Xulu pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

The pair would remain behind until their bail proceedings resume on 10 July 2024.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police reopened the probe into the 2020 death of the nurse’s husband, David Xulu.

Mzansi weighs in

Many social media users were shocked by the allegations against Xulu and her alleged accomplice.

@lepaka1234 exclaimed:

“Indeed its true, money is the root of all evil!”

@CultIsReligion asked:

“Was the R6m paid yet or?”

@BlackCock2022 said:

“Satan and lady satan.”

@dennisdennis115 added:

“When it comes to insurance money, women are dangerous.”

@MsKabzela commented:

“Pre-planned, seemingly Greed, & the love of money making some women this evil Rosemary multiplied ”

North West insurance fraud suspect accused of murdering her child

Briefly News reported that a woman accused of murdering her relatives for insurance payouts faced an additional charge.

Agnes Setshwantsho was suspected of killing her child after she made an insurance claim on her death.

Setahwantsho was remanded in custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News