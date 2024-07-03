The case against the three people allegedly linked to the killing of Bonisiwe Mabuza has been postponed to 14 August 2024

The KaNyamazane Periodical court remanded Tshepo Madonsela and Mbuyiseni Sikhiti in custody while Petunia Mhlanga was granted R500 bail

Community members who protested outside the courthouse demanded harsher punishment against the accused

The trio linked to the murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza would return to the Kanyamazane Periodical Court on 14 August 2024.

The case against three people linked to the kidnapping and murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza has been postponed to 14 August 2024.

Duo appears before court

Marvellous Tshepo Madonsela (33), Mbuyiseni Isaac Sikhiti (34), and Petunia Mhlanga (28) face multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping, and house robbery.

Mabuza, who was reported missing on 25 June 2024, was found six days later, buried in a shallow grave in a cemetery in Pienaar near Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The SAPS said the 37-year-old’s car was found stripped and abandoned, and items from her home, including a TV set and a fridge, were also missing.

The trio was arrested after police found them in possession of some of Mabuza’s stolen belongings.

Madonsela and Sikhiti, who appeared before the KaNyamazane Periodical Court on 03 July 2024, were remanded in custody, while Mhlanga, who appeared a day prior, was granted R500 bail.

Meanwhile, KaNyamazane community members protested outside the court on 3 July 2024 and called for harsh punishment against the alleged perpetrators.

Mzansi weighs in

Netizens continued expressing condolences to the family, while others shared the community’s sentiments and called for harsher punishment.

@AmahleAm4733 said:

“This is sad she lives in my area; she was buried in someone else's grave”

@uShakawaseLagos wondered:

“Every time I see this kind of news, my heart sinks. Why do we find it easy to take another's life? Government must hold a national referendum on the death penalty. Maybe people will stop killing each other.”

@Dr_Shiyaklenga added:

“May they get life in prison.”

@Bethuel15505527 commented:

“May her rest in peace ”

@The_A_Wagon stated:

“They must be punished.”

