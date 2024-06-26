A former Mpumalanga MEC has been acquitted of raping his children; however, he’s been found guilty of child abuse

The man was arrested in 2020, alongside his stepson, for allegedly violating his then 8-year-old twin daughters

The duo is reportedly expected back in the Nelspruit Regional Court on 26 June 2024 for sentencing proceedings

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

An ex-Mpumalanga provincial government leader was acquitted of raping his twin daughters but was found guilty of child abuse. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

An ex-Mpumalanga MEC has been acquitted of the rape of his then 8-year-old twin daughters.

Mpumalanga dad to be sentenced for child abuse

The former politician and his stepson were reportedly arrested for the alleged assault in 2020. According to SowetanLIVE, the Nelspruit Regional Court acquitted the pair of the rape charges on 26 June 2024; however, it found the duo guilty of child abuse

The ex-provincial leader and his stepson, who can’t be named to protect the identity of the victims, would reportedly return before the court for sentencing on 12 July 2024.

The former leader was previously accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in 2012; however, the NPA withdrew the charges in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their differing opinions on the former politician’s acquittal.

@Papi383300471 asked:

“Now, how is he going to repair his reputation ?”

Manjoma Msutfu said:

“Mxm, this political character assassination in Mpumalanga is just a waste.”

@HerSon76600901 added:

“Rotten justice system.”

@BongaaShon2 wondered:

“The case didn't make sense; how can a father and son rape an 8-year-old daughter/sibling?”

@Serame43437578 commented:

“He [is] safe because he is NGU.”

