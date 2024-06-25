Two pensioners accused of beating up another senior to death at a nursing home in Jericho village in the North West have died.

Jeremiah Mmatli (75) and Daniel Madumo (92) passed away while detained at a correctional facility, pending their court appearance

The duo reportedly assaulted 80-year-old Godfrey Thema with crutches at the nursing home on 30 May 2024

Two pensioners accused of assaulting another senior to death at a nursing home in the North West have died in custody. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The two pensioners accused of killing 80-year-old Godfrey Thema at an old age home in the North West have died.

Pensioners set to appear in court

Jeremiah Mmatli (75) and Daniel Madumo (92) passed away while in custody on 21 and 24 June 2024, respectively. The duo was scheduled to appear before the Brits Magistrates Court on 25 June 2024. Briefly News previously reported that the pair assaulted the victim with crutches at a nursing home in Jericho village on 30 May 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mmatli and Madumi were held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria when they died. Prison officials allegedly told the publication that they were not in a position to disclose the pensioners' cause of death.

Mzansi blames the state for the death of the pensioners

Many Facebook users believed that keeping the pensioners behind bars contributed to their deaths.

Nokuthula Simelane said:

“What a terrible ending to all 3 of them. Just sad.”

Steve Mofubetsoane wondered:

“What police gain by arresting senior citizens in the holding cells. They could have left them there while still investigating. Now, the spirit of the old man who died in detention will hunt those incompetent police.”

Thembeni Memani Ka Kwezi added:

“They were not supposed to have been arrested in the first place.”

Bongani Stober Mahlalela thought:

“The State killed the pensioners and the justice system in shambles. On the other hand, don't send your parents to an old age home; they are your responsibility.”

Mamariri Mashishi asked:

“How did they expect such old people to survive in that hellhole?”

