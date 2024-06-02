Two pensioners are facing murder charges for allegedly killing another pensioner in the North West Province

The duo, aged 75 and 92, allegedly assaulted the victim with crutches at a nursing home in Jericho Village

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Two pensioners are facing murder charges for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

Two pensioners facing murder charges for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on 3 June 2024.

Pensioners fight at nursing home

The suspects, aged 75 and 92, allegedly assaulted the victim at a nursing home in Jericho village in the North West Province on 30 May 2024. A SAPS report said the victim bumped into one of the suspects as he was leaving the bathroom, and the suspect retaliated and hit the victim with his crutches. The second suspect allegedly joined in and also assaulted the victim.

The owner of the home called the police, and the victim, who had suffered head injuries, was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, who was shocked by the incident, sent his condolences to the victim's family.

5-year-old struck by stray bullet

In a separate incident, Musina Detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 5-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet at Matswale Location in Limpopo.

According to the SAPS, the bullet went through the roof of the family's home and hit the child just after midnight on 1 June 2024. After his older brother discovered that he was injured, he notified their grandmother, and the 5-year-old was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

More arrests made for Ditebogo Phalane's murder

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service has arrested two more suspects linked to the murder of Ditebogo Phalane.

Jr Ditebogo was shot and killed outside of his home in Soshanguve during a hijacking, which happened while he ran to greet his father.

Netizens were concerned that the suspects would be out on bail and the case would drag on, depriving Ditebogo of justice.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News