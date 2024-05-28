Ditebogo Phalane Jr’s Alleged Killers Appear in Pretoria Magistrates Court
- Three of the four men arrested for the murder of Soshanguve boy Ditebogo Phalane Jr have appeared in court
- They appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court after they were officially charged with murder
- South Africans were disgusted by them and were still wounded by how little Ditebogo died allegedly at their hands
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA – The men accused of killing little Ditebogo Phalane Jr are having their day in court.
Ditebogo Phalane Jr suspects appear
@ewnreporter posted a video of three suspects appearing before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on 28 May. In the video, the suspects are shuffling inside the bench before the suspects. One of the suspects is sporting a dark grey hoodie with a green label on the chest. The other suspect is demure and keeps his gaze on the floor. The third suspect, dressed in a light grey jacket, joins the other two and bows his head.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video here:
What you need to know about Ditebogo Phalane Jr's case
- Ditebogo Phalane Jr's death still haunted his family, who are struggling to cope with the loss
- Radio personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy pledged to pay for a tombstone for Ditebogo
- The South African Police Service made two arrests a few days after Ditebogo's funeral in Soshanguve
South Africans angry
Netizens were angry at what the men did.
Alettaha said:
"Savages!"
Prince Cloete asked:
"I wonder which one of these monsters pulled the trigger of the gun that killed little Ditebogo."
SAPS and NPA clash over Ditebogo case
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the police and the National Prosecuting Authority are at odds with the Ditebogo Phalane Jr case.
The SAPS announced that two of the suspects arrested were charged with murder, while the NPA asserted that they faced charges relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition.
The family expressed hope in the progress of the investigation and were confident in the authorities' capabilities to bring justice to Ditebogo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News