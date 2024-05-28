Three of the four men arrested for the murder of Soshanguve boy Ditebogo Phalane Jr have appeared in court

They appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court after they were officially charged with murder

South Africans were disgusted by them and were still wounded by how little Ditebogo died allegedly at their hands

Ditebogo's alleged killers appeared in court. Images: @TrueCrimeUpdat/X and Greenleaf123/ Getty Images

PRETORIA – The men accused of killing little Ditebogo Phalane Jr are having their day in court.

Ditebogo Phalane Jr suspects appear

@ewnreporter posted a video of three suspects appearing before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on 28 May. In the video, the suspects are shuffling inside the bench before the suspects. One of the suspects is sporting a dark grey hoodie with a green label on the chest. The other suspect is demure and keeps his gaze on the floor. The third suspect, dressed in a light grey jacket, joins the other two and bows his head.

What you need to know about Ditebogo Phalane Jr's case

South Africans angry

Netizens were angry at what the men did.

Alettaha said:

"Savages!"

Prince Cloete asked:

"I wonder which one of these monsters pulled the trigger of the gun that killed little Ditebogo."

SAPS and NPA clash over Ditebogo case

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the police and the National Prosecuting Authority are at odds with the Ditebogo Phalane Jr case.

The SAPS announced that two of the suspects arrested were charged with murder, while the NPA asserted that they faced charges relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition.

The family expressed hope in the progress of the investigation and were confident in the authorities' capabilities to bring justice to Ditebogo.

