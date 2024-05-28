Gangsters allegedly shot and killed a man in front of his little girl in Heinz Park in Cape Town

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of 27 May after accosting the man with his girlfriend and daughter

They forced the door open and shot the man three times, the fourth shot hitting his daughter, who was rushed to hospital

HEINZ PARK, CAPE TOWN – A little girl lost her father at the hands of a gang-related shooting in Heinz Park in Cape Town, Western Cape. She was also shot, and this all happened in front of the man's girlfriend.

Cape Town man gunned

According to Daily Voice, the incident happened in the early hours of 27 May while Keenan Johannes and his girlfriend were sleeping in their shack with their daughter. Four unknown men reportedly knocked on their door and continually called for Keenan. Before any answer was given, the men broke the door down.

Upon breaking in, they pointed their guns at Johannes and allegedly shot him three times in the head. The fourth bullet hit his daughter, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she is recovering. Keenan, however, did not make it. His mother revealed that Johannes was a member of the Fancy Boys gang in the Cape Flats. The Fancy Boys had been at war with the OTF Gang.

A community leader said the gang-related violence spread throughout the community, and the area was a warzone, forcing many to relocate to live with their relatives to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

