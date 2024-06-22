Rapper Shebeshxt's legal woes seem to be worsening — or continuing — as the rapper prepares to appear in court in July

It comes at the same time the rapper is probed for culpable homicide after the crash in which his daughter, Onthatile, was killed

The case or cases for which he will appear in court for a trial next month relate to a series of serious charges

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt will appear in court on 11 July. He faces charges unrelated to the probable culpable homicide probe against him.

Source: Instagram

While the police continue a probe of Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke for possible culpable homicide following the crash that claimed his daughter Onthatile Chuene's life, further woes seem to be looming.

The new information emerged hours after burying the eight-year-old in Lebowakgomo on Saturday, 22 June.

Shebeshxt expected to appear in court

Reports by Sunday World suggest that Shebeshxt is expected to appear for a separate case in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on 11 July.

This is while new information has yet to emerge concerning the police's probe for culpable homicide.

Briefly News reported that police had begun gathering information, while Shebeshxt's family spokesperson and lawyer, Lot Ramusi, confirmed the police had contacted the musician for a statement.

However, he said they had not indicated whether he was under investigation for Onthatile's death, adding the rapper would provide a statement after the funeral.

The South African reported that he was scheduled to appear for trial for a 2022 case, for which Briefly News understands the charges are serious.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Shebeshxt was out on bail.

"The matter is set down for plea and trial," added Malabi-Dzhangi.

Shebeshxt attends funeral, posts emotional farewell

In an earlier story, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt attended Onthatile's funeral after being temporarily released by the hospital where he is being treated.

There was initial speculation about whether he would attend the burial as he continued his recovery, having spent nine days in the intensive care unit and moved to the general ward on Tuesday, 18 June.

He has undergone multiple surgeries, having suffered leg, abdominal and leg injuries.

The accident happened when the muso — driving his charcoal Volkswagen Polo — collided with a truck and overturned on the R37 road outside Polokwane en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert on 9 June.

On Saturday, the rapper posted a picture of Onthatile's casket on his @OfficiallShebe_ X account.

He captioned it with an emotional farewell message to the little girl, expressing how her departure had left a huge void in his and his girlfriend, Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo's hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News