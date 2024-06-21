Shebeshxt has reportedly been moved to the general ward after spending days in ICU

This after the rapper's horrific car crash, he is said to be recovering and may get to attend his daughter's funeral

Mzansi is relieved by the news, where some sympathised with the rapper after losing his little girl

Shebeshxt is reportedly recovering well and may attend his daughter's funeral. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Shebeshxt is recovering well after nearly two weeks in the ICU following his car crash, and will hopefully get to attend his late daughter's funeral.

Shebeshxt recovers from car crash

Weeks following Shebeshx's horrific car crash that claimed his daughter, Onthatile's life, the rapper is said to be recovering.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Ambulance hitmaker was transferred to the general ward after spending over a week in the intensive care unit.

The family's spokesperson, James Magoro, said Shebe underwent surgery on his leg and shoulder and may get to attend Thati's funeral after it was postponed:

"We are looking to hopefully have people from the hospital assist in bringing him to the funeral and then take him back to the hospital to recover.

"He had dislocations. Doctors put steel and fit a moon boot on one of his legs, but the leg is OK; he can step with both legs."

This after the rapper's lawyer, Lot Ramusi, rubbished claims that the rapper lost his leg in the accident.

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt health update

Despite the tragedy, netizens are relieved that Shebe is recovering from the crash:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Eish, reality will set in; I feel for him."

PostiveImpact89 was relieved:

"Thank God he's alright, hopefully, his family fans will continue to support him."

prow_II sympathised with Shebe:

"I hope he gets support; this is hard."

Blaq_Mannequin was grateful:

"We thank God for his life."

RikhotsoPearl said:

"I can't even begin to imagine the pain of losing a child. My heart breaks for the whole family."

Shebeshxt gushes over his daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a heartbreaking video of Shebeshxt gushing over his daughter, Onthatile.

Fans were shattered while listening to the rapper speak highly of his "little princess" and the plans he had for her.

Source: Briefly News