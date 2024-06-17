The funeral of nine-year-old Onthatile Chuene, who was killed in a car accident in Limpopo, has been postponed

The family of the rapper, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, made this decision due to him still being hospitalised

According to reports, his family will wait for him to recover so he can have the opportunity to bury his daughter

Onthatile Chuene's funeral was meant to take place last week, however, due to her father, Shebeshxt, real name being hospitalised, it had to get postponed.

Onthatile Chuene's funeral has been postponed to allow her father, Shebeshxt, to recover in hospital. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Onthatile's funeral has been postponed

The funeral details of nine-year-old Onthatile Chuene are yet to be finalised. This is because her father, Shebeshxt, has not fully recovered.

Onthatile Chuene was killed in a horrific car accident in Limpopo, which left the Limpopo-born rapper badly injured.

According to Sunday World, the schoolgirl's funeral was meant to take place last week on Friday, 14 June. However, it was later postponed because Shebeshxt is still hospitalised.

Shebeshxt's family wants to give him opportunity to attend

According to the news publication, the Chauke family is giving Shebeshxt time to recover from his injuries. They wish to allow him to bury his daughter.

By the time her funeral date arrives this week, they are hoping Shebeshxt will be strong enough to attend.

A source close to the family told the publication that the Limpopo Arts Movement will assist with the arrangements.

Mzansi has their say on the matter

Reacting to the news after @MDNnewss shared it, netizens relayed their thoughts on the matter.

@mabasotf shared:

"Always respect your car and the roads, it's more than your life you are risking."

@someonesaidshxt cautioned:

"This should be a message to all Volkswagen drivers."

@Sibuzakes relayed:

"Deepest cut for him."

@therealxolo advised:

"After this, he should get a personal driver. RIP to his daughter."

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"He will finally learn a hard lesson, pity it was at the expense of an innocent child who had a bright future ahead of her."

Videos of Shebeshxt and daughter trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, videos of the Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt and his late daughter Onthatile trended on TikTok.

After the tragic news, netizens shared their heartfelt condolences to the star and his family.

Source: Briefly News