Old videos of the Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt and his late daughter Onthatile trended on TikTok

This follows the horrific fatal accident which left him badly injured and claimed the life of the 9-year-old schoolgirl

Shebeshxt allegedly is aware that his daughter is deceased as he recuperates at the hospital

Mzansi is still shocked and in disbelief over the tragic accident which occurred last weekend involving Shebeshxt. Some people have unearthed old videos of the two during their happier times in light of Onthatile's passing.

Video clips of Shebeshxt and his daughter Onthathile have gone viral. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt involved in tragic accident

Twerka hitmaker Shebeshxt was involved in a fatal car accident in Limpopo on Saturday, 8 June 2024. The car accident reportedly claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile.

Fans of the rapper expressed disbelief and shock over the news, and old videos of them started trending online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A TikTok user hailed him as the father of the year.

Shebeshxt and daughter trend online

In response to the news of the accident, a TikTok user named hlogisomzen posted an old video of Shebeshxt and Onthatile dancing to his song.

The video captioned "Shebeshxt and daughter", has been viewed over 2.7 million times and gained 131K likes, with 800 people reacting.

Netizens react to video of Shebeshxt and daughter

At the time, many people were still in disbelief that Onthatile had passed away. Despite there being numerous videos from the accident scene, they were showing an injured Shebeshxt and a body covered in foil.

Ngoako Mashabathakga asked:

"Who said the daughter passed away mara. Shebe was going to the gig, and I don't think he would take his daughter there."

Abigail shared:

"Askies shebeshxt. I pray that God is with you and your family."

lovely lauded:

"Some people don't even know about their own offsprings whereabout's yet they are in the comment section uttering hot air. Thanks for loving your daughter to the end Shebe."

serubulele cried:

I hope the daughter didn't pass away. He'll never forgive himself."

Shebeshxt aware daughter is deceased

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt allegedly was made aware that his daughter passed away.

This comes after his mother was interviewed, where she stated that she noticed how he spoke to his friends.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News