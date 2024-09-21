The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ordered a woman who refused to return her children to her husband in Germany to send them back

This was after the woman, her husband, and the children returned to South Africa on holiday and were supposed to return to Germany

The mother, however, refused to leave with them, and after a protracted court battle, the court ordered that the children return to Germany to be with their father

JOHANNESBURG—A South African woman who returned to South Africa on holiday from Germany with her husband and children has been ordered to let the children return to their father.

Woman refuses to return to Germany

According to IOL, the woman, her husband and their children came to South Africa for a two-month holiday from November last year to January this year. They were supposed to return to Germany before their youngest was due to return to school. The woman, however, refused to send them back.

Court orders their return

The court learned that the couple's marriage was strained, and the woman became depressed after giving birth to the children. She also accused her husband of cheating and being emotionally abusive, and she asked for a divorce.

His attempts to return her and the children to Germany failed, so he approached the courts. The court in SA ruled that the mother's claims that the children would be psychologically harmed in Germany were unfounded, and she was ordered to send them back.

SA weighs in

Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.

Idris Egal said:

"Very good judge."

Riki Tiki Tavi said:

"The kids will be much better off in Germany than in this cesspit of a country."

Nthebe Mozhina said:

"She thought that it's South Africa where women get protected even if they are wrong."

Tshepo Tika Motaung said:

"One of the rare wins for men. I'll drink to that."

Fankie John joked:

"I'm single, and people are busy divorcing each other."

Woman sentenced for contempt

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after she was found in contempt of a court order.

The Pretoria High Court initially ordered her to allow her child's father visitation rights, and she refused for three years. The court found her guilty of contempt of court.

