A woman on TikTok opened up about her frustration with not being able to divorce her husband after getting married at the Home Affairs offices

Cindy Tlotlo was madly in love with her boyfriend when they decided to make things official by tying the knot

The Home Affairs policy hinders a married couple from divorcing before at least two years of marriage

A lady on TikTok was frustrated after finding out that she couldn’t divorce her man before two years of marriage. The couple got married at the Home Affairs during the peak of their romance.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady's reason for staying in an unhappy marriage. Image: @tlotlocindie3

Source: TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s revelation and discussed more in the comments of her post.

SA reacts to woman unable to divorce husband before 2 years of marriage

Young love can be the most beautiful experience ever, or it could be a nightmare. Everyone remembers their first love and how it felt like they were going to be together forever until they crashed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the honeymoon phase, lovers adore each other and even talk about marriage and starting a family. A lady on TikTok, Cindy Tlotlo, was head over heels for her boyfriend and agreed to marry him at the Home Affairs offices.

The pair tied the knot, but later, things got sour. Cindy tried filing for divorce, but she was rejected due to the Home Affairs policy that states they could not divorce until their marriage was at least two years old.

The news frustrated Cindy, who wanted to break free from a man she no longer related to romantically. She shared her post on TikTok with the caption:

“Smiling because life didn’t end when my boyfriend and I went to Home Affairs to get married, and now I can’t divorce because it hasn’t been two years yet.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to young lady requesting divorce

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s shenanigans and commented:

Karabo_DLT

I dated someone who was married before, I didn't know, she told me after months, didn't think of it because she's 22!!! We broke up after 7 months. She's with her husband now, back together!

@Lusanda Mj romanticised the situation:

"The kind of problems I want to have."

@kaymo635 was stunned by the power of love:

"Yer, things we do when we are in love, yho."

@Zikho was cautious:

"Almost put myself in the same situation few years back, mind you I am 21 this year."

SA lady pleads for divorce from Pakistani man who paid for her R20 drink

Briefly News also reported that A South African woman, Thabisa, faced her Pakistani husband and asked for a divorce as he does nothing to better her life in any way. The lady appeared on the Moja love show Fake Marriage to break off her marriage with the shop owner who paid R20 for her cooldrink.

Social media users were baffled by the woman’s bravery in tying the knot with a stranger.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News