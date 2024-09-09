A South African lady shocked people on the internet with her explosive revelations in a clip

The stunner expressed how her partner allegedly almost killed her, and she showed all the things she found

The hun's footage sparked reactions from netizens as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi could not believe that the love of her life would go to such an extent to get rid of her. The lady detailed her story in a TikTok video.

A lady unveiled how her husband tried to kill her using witchcraft in a TikTok video. Image: @lerato_kodisang

Woman's husband tries to get rid of her through witchcraft

The stunner showed off all the things she found in their home that her hubby was allegedly using through means of witchcraft to kill her. After seeing all the items which Lerato Kodisang showcased in the video which she unloaded on TikTok, the lady went on to confront her husband, to which he responded by saying:

"Hahona mohlang nka obolayang," in English (Never on the day I will be paying).

Kodisang's partner added:

"Neke etsa reska arohana." in English (Let me do what I need to do).

She captioned her post saying:

"How my own husband /ex-husband almost killed me."

The video grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 2.4 million views within three days of its publication.

People are in shock

The online community was stunned by the woman's revelations as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Thapi said:

"All along you thought it was love kanti he is using muthi on you to be blinded I'm sorry hle."

Mantombi shared:

"My mother nearly died because of witchcraft from my father and his family. I thank God she divorced him and flourished afterwards."

Dineosetshedi7 expressed:

"I am so disappointed in him, my friend. I am hurt, and I didn't sleep at all. I am deeply hurt by this."

Ms N could relate to the babe's story:

"I am from that kind of marriage I know the pain."

MoyagaboM commented:

"I was in that situation last year. By God's grace, I conquered."

KwaZulu-Natal husband who tried to kidnap and kill wife arrested

Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal woman survived an ordeal. Her husband allegedly robbed, kidnapped and tried to kill her after accusing her of being high-maintenance.

According to Arrive Alive, the woman contacted Reaction Unit South Africa after her husband allegedly dumped her in a sugar cane field on 14 April. She informed RUSA officers that her husband robbed her of her jewellery and her car and tried to kill her.

