A young mom shared a video of how her baby daddy dumped her for being ugly during her pregnancy

The gorgeous hun has now given birth, looking breathtaking

Social media users took to the comment section to tell her how beautiful she looked, while some tried asking her out

A TikTok user detailed that her boyfriend dumped her for being ugly during her pregnancy. Image @leratomashileii

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user posted a video that showed her pregnant, wearing a school uniform, ending with her post-pregnancy look.

The gorgeous hun, whose handle is @leratomashileii, also detailed that her baby's father broke up with her while she was still expecting the reason that she was ugly.

The pregnancy look was just as beautiful

Even though the boyfriend did not find the babe beautiful, the online community thought she was still pretty during her pregnancy. After watching the clip, they took to the comment section.

Watch the video below.

The comeback is always stronger than the setback

After watching the video, social media users quickly assured the lady that her ex was the one who lost out. They took to the comment section to compliment the mother of one and share opinions.

User @browneyes6100 was left amused, commenting:

"Men don’t understand pregnancy is temporary the comebacks are amazing."

User @pumeza29 complemented the young mom, detailing:

"Mem You are Fighting 🔥🔥🔥🔥What is this Now😍❤️🔥🔥🔥baby daddy was found crying 😂."

User @mam.sirgums joked:

"Ngizwe kuthiwa use ICU ubaby daddy🤣😂😂😅😂."

User @canelicwe_slangwe shared something similar, detailing:

"I'm going through that as we speak akafuni nova ngami sana😂."

User @whatisthis379 reassured the hun of her beauty, noting:

"Babe you were so cute during pregnancy😻❤️. That’s his loss you are a diamond and you deserve great things❤️."

User @lalah766 related, adding:

"Me and you same WhatsApp group 😭🤣🤣❤️mo guy is regretting ke manje."

