This woman's reason for dumping her ex-boyfriend might be the pettiest reason to the gents, but the girlies argue it's valid

Hun was not willing to lower her standards for anyone, not even her broke boyfriend

The lady made it clear that as long as she can pay you your salary more than once she's clocked out

A woman shared on X that she ended a relationship after discovering her boyfriend's low salary, sparking mixed reactions from men and women. Images: @Bae_Tee_/Twitter and Stock.

A woman took to X to share the amusing reason one of her previous relationships ended, and SA men are unhappy with her reasoning.

Despite many other women relating to her reason and backing her up 100%, the gents were not having it.

According to a TikTok post by @oceanblue0072, which showed a screenshot from X user @Bae_Tee_, the woman revealed that she broke up with her boyfriend after discovering his monthly salary.

A warning to the gents

In the video, @Bae_Tee_ warned the gents to hide their payslips if they do not want to lose their partners:

"There’s this guy I once dated for two years. I saw his payslip and realized I could pay him his monthly salary four times a month. I tried to stay in the relationship, but I failed. Men, hide your payslips."

@Mshengu took a jab at the situation with:

"Were you looking for employment or love?"

@ASHRAF 1 found humour in the situation:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 He is better, he has a payslip."

@Duks succinctly summarised the sentiment:

"When you’re dating for a living 😏"

Toni Winston also noted that:

"😭🤣😂😂😂I hide mine like my pancreas"

Domingos asked:

"Do you get married to a payslip that's just a separate paper?"

@Ion also chimed in with:

"One good thing about transactional relationships is they are easy to end when you're no longer interested, nothing to explain, just say something bad about your finances, and she will leave you alone."

The girlies were also torn by the statement. @kgothi shared her contrasting perspective:

"We're different, guys 🤣 I would have stayed. My ex once gave me R200 – only R200 –, and I was over the moon; I was really happy."

@Tumza Nakza added his two cents, saying:

"I dated someone earning more than me, but I had better cash flow than her."

Meanwhile, @flawedfitness8 recalled a similar experience:

"He once told me his salary. I had to reduce mine by 10k. Man, hate us 😭😭"

@Siziwe Sidzumo offered a more calmer approach:

"If he treats me well, takes care of what he needs to take care of, and I never have to babysit his ego, I would have stayed, shame."

Hectic!: Woman dumps bae on WhatsApp for not being able to upgrade her iPhone

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi lady is not lowering her standards for anyone, especially not for the broke boys.

A man shared a screenshot of his chats with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him for being unable to afford an iPhone XR.

The lady clarified that she cannot stay with a man who cannot upgrade her financially.

