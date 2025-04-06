The Economic Freedom Fighters' spokesperson, Thembi Msane, said the party would only join the GNU if it serves South Africa's interests

She spoke during a party rally in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, on 6 April 2025, and her comments come in the wake of a possible cabinet reshuffle

Some netizens on social media snubbed the EFF and some believed that the party would not serve South Africans as it claims

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The EFF is open to being part of the GNU. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

SOPHIATOWN, JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Thembi Msane, said on 6 April 2025 in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, that the party would join the Govenrment of National Unity (GNU) if it is for the country's best interests.

What did Thembi Msane say?

Msane spoke at the EFF Land Reclamation Day Rally in Sophiatown. The EFF also commemmorated 6 April as the day on which Jan Van Riebeeck landed in South Africa in 1652. Msane said the EFF would only join the GNU if it benefits South Africans. She said the party would not compromise South Africans by not following the laws of the country and forcing parliament to adopt a budget which most parties did not support.

The EFF was in Sophiatown. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

The budget vote in summary

Msane was referring to the recent budget vote, which Parliament passed on 2 April. A majority of the parties in Parliament, with the exclusion of the African National Congress (ANC), Build One SA (BOSA), the Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties, objected to the Value-Added Tax increase.

The EFF, the Democratic Alliance and the official opposition, the MK Party, opposed the budget and said it was illegally passed. The EFF accused the ANC of not following due Parliamentary process.

After the budget was passed on 2 April, the Democratic Alliance filed papers with the Western Cape High Court on 3 April. It seeks to stop the implementation of the budget's first phase on 1 May. The DA's standing in the GNU is under threat, and its Federal Executive met to discuss its future in the coalition government.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens, commenting on @ewnupdates' X tweet, slammed the party.

Schalk said:

"One of these days, all the parties are going to be in government."

Tiaan asked:

"What happened to 'The GNU is an illegitimate farce of an alliance'? EFF trying to regain their title as flip flop kings from ActionSA."

Mzansi Unfiltered said:

"They will single-handedly collapse the economy."

Silvamyk said:

"It's not. The EFF's policies will lead to the accelerated collapse of our economy."

Isaac M.M said:

"Eish! The EFF will eventually compromise its standard just to join the GNU."

Old Baobab said:

"It will be in the best interest of the country is the EFF is never part of government, GNU or otherwise."

Herman Mashaba reiterates willingness to join GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA's president, Herman Mashaba, said the party is willing to join the coalition government if asked to do so. The party voted in favour of the budget vote.

Mashaba said he would also accept a cabinet position if he was offered. His statements drew criticism from South Africans on social media.

