Penuel "The Black Pen" Mlotshwa got into trouble after he shared his opinion about a recent case of abuse involving a minor

The podcaster took to X and shared his unpopular opinion about the ongoing case regarding Cwecwe

Penuel received massive backlash after he questioned where the case about the 7-year-old's abuse was going

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Penuel decided to tell people what he thinks about Cwecwe's case. The media personality shared a controversial opinion, which he deleted on X.

Penuel shared his thoughts on Cwecwe's case, and people slammed him. Image: @godpenuel

Source: Instagram

In a new post, Penuel shared his response to all the criticism that he faced. Online users continued to slam the podcaster.

Penuel apologises over Cwecwe view

On X, Penuel wrote a lengthy statement apologising for his take on Cwecwe. The podcaster tweeted that he wasn't sure if the case would go anywhere, questioning whether a 7-year-old was a reliable witness. After people expressed disapproval, Penuel deleted the post and apologised, admitting that he used the wrong wording. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We should listen to, and believe children when they tell us about what they've experienced."

What is the Cwecwe case?

Cwecwe is a 7-year-old who made headlines following reports that she was abused. Briefly News reported that a Minister stepped in following Cwecwe's harrowing medical report. Medical authorities stated that the now eight-year-old was violated multiple times.

The public has come to know Cwecwe's mother following reports of her daughter's abuse. Image: @JoshBushSA

Source: Twitter

SA drags Penuel

Online users were not impressed by the podcaster's apology. Penuel is no stranger to controversy, and some people felt he was not being sincere. Many people still expressed their frustration with his take about Cwecwe.

@TakaTina1 said:

"The issue is that you often feel the need to insert your two cents into every topic, which leads to you constantly off-ramping. As for the apology — like many others under this tweet, I also question its sincerity. It seems more like you're apologising because you're being called out and you're afraid of losing listenership or sponsors for your podcast."

@SodiyePetha commented:

"Always wanting to be seen as intelligent even when you don't have facts is your problem, there's nothing when you read the story, and continue to read another one and don't comment that day."

@SiyaRumbu21 wrote:

"Stop wanting to swim against the tide all the time. Leave the unpopular opinions at all costs. Wanting to be controversial even when it's not necessary. All of this requires someone that can read the room. You can't be controversial ngento yonke or you can but people will show you flames."

@sheabutterhun chastised Penuel:

"It's not just the words you used that are troubling, it's the mindset behind them. How the hell do you dare say a child has no credibility when there’s cold, hard proof she was violated? She had physical evidence. You’re a father, you should damn well know kids can’t consent, and their word should never be dismissed. Do better!"

Lawyer offers free help to Cwecwe's family for a civil case

Briefly News previously reported that while Mzansi is still processing the story of a seven-year-old girl whose innocence was stolen, allegedly stolen at Bergville College, a bold woman is gearing up to fight the higher powers who failed her.

A local attorney, using the TikTok handle @legalames, volunteered to assist the family, touching the hearts of many social media users disturbed by what happened to the little girl.

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing the lawyer's praises and thanking her for spreading the spirit of Ubuntu. Others noted that the little girl’s case could lead to significant policy changes in the country, serving as a reminder of how the diverse people of Mzansi united through the pain of her and her family’s ordeal.

Source: Briefly News