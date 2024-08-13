A Mzansi man appeared on a podcast to talk about his “genius” idea of having multiple children with different women

The gentleman explained that he wanted a big family, but he didn’t like the thought of having one mother who would eventually struggle with raising the children

Mzansi was baffled by his reasoning and untangled the man’s unclear logic in the comments

A South African man who dreamed of having a big family appeared on a podcast to talk about his unique family dynamic. The gent has six children with four different women.

He felt proud of his decision to scatter his offspring with different women and explained the logic behind it.

Man baffles Mzansi with different baby mama drama

Baby mama drama is the worst drama men could ever be involved in. The discourse is usually over child support.

A man who appeared on a podcast did not think that far when he made up a baffling theory about having multiple children with different women. He explained that he has six kids with various women. This way, the moms can equally share the responsibility of raising their own children while he fathers them all.

His reasoning baffled Mzansi, as he mentioned:

“It is a hack and a cheat for me because if it were six children and one mother, it would mean me and this woman have to raise six children.”

The lad explained that the idea is not to raise many children with one woman; he would rather spread the responsibilities. He also mentioned that:

“If the mother works, it’s one or two kids; it’s not that demanding.”

Mzansi baffled by player’s unclear logic

Social media users could not comprehend the gent’s reasoning and unpacked their thoughts in the comments:

Mzansi celebrity, @knaomin was baffled by the gent's reasoning:

"What’s this guy saying?"

Big Brother star, @yolandamukondi__international got lost in the equation:

"What is saying? Not me getting lost in the math."

@tomnkadimeng tried to make sense of it all:

"Probably, those mothers have kids with other men. Hence, this scenario is not as advantageous as he is making it out to be."

@ayo_sethu did not agree with the super dad:

"Bro found the square root of nonsense."

@s.1.m.b.a.r.a.s.h.3 was not pleased:

"Dude explaining the advantages of failing as a man."

Gent marries woman with four different baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok thanked her prince charming for rescuing her from her misery of being an unwedded lady. She showed her sweet husband love by posting an appreciation video on TikTok for the world to see.

TikTokkers had mixed feelings about the couple's relationship and shared their thoughts in the comments.

