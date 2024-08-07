A woman on TikTok thanked her prince charming for rescuing her from her misery of being an unwedded lady

She showed her sweet husband love by posting an appreciation video on TikTok for the world to see

TikTokkers had mixed feelings about the couple's relationship and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman on TikTok shared an appreciation post for her husband who married heterosexuals despite society's regulations. The gent married her with her four children from different fathers.

A proud wife shared that her new husband married her despite having four baby daddies. Image: @ronwa4claudy

Mzansi was baffled by the gent's kindness and shared their mixed feelings in the post's comments.

Woman with four baby daddies finds love again

According to societal norms and regulations, an unmarried woman who has children is damaged goods and will have a difficult time finding a man who values her worth enough to marry her. If she happens to be lucky, the lady will experience a major decrease in her dowry, as it is measured according to a woman's value.

A woman on TikTok made an appreciation post about her husband, who married her despite society's being against their matrimonial values. The lady, who has four children from four different men, was candid about her past as she shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"To my husband who married me with 4 children from different father and change their surname to use his surname. Thank you father."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to woman's appreciation post on TikTok

Tiktokkers have been boggled by the lady's information about her bizarre marriage. They shared their mixed emotions in the comments:

@mmagokgaboo approved of the relationship:

"Where is that man? He really deserves bells."

@Maloka picked up:

"Reading the comments, I've come to realise that rejoicing with someone is hard but saying hurtful things to strangers is easy."

@Makoena Rachel Chidi declared:

"That’s your soulmate please take a good care of him."

@Mhlaba Nene🌸asked a bold question:

"Where did you get the muti, love?"

