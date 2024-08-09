A trying gent shared emotional words on TikTok after his family showed him no appreciation after he renovated their home

The petrol attendant shared before and after images of what his home looked like as he turned it into the elegant sanctuary they enjoy today

Social media users reacted to the man’s emotional message and shared their thoughts in the comments section

A petrol attendant shared an emotional clip on TikTok in which he announced the great work he did for his family at the age of 21. The young man did not stop there; he also mentioned that nobody showed him any signs of appreciation after saving up to renovate the family home.

A 21-year-old man shared an emotional TikTok of how his family reacted after he renovated their home. Image: @kstavamafavuke

Source: TikTok

The man shared a slideshow of before-and-after pictures of his home project to match his message.

21-year-old saves up to renovate family home

The young generation has made it a point to become their families’ chosen ones. They put themselves to the test when it comes to breaking generational curses, whether financially, materialistically, or by creating better life experiences.

A gent on TikTok shared an emotional post in which he called out his family for not appreciating his hard work. At 21, he saved up money and decided to renovate his family home.

After putting in the work to ensure his family lives comfortably, the gent felt gutted when nobody showed him any sign of appreciation, as he mentioned in the video. He shared the clip with the caption:

“I was 21 years when I was doing this at home but still they don’t appreciate.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent’s home project at 21

Social media users shared their thoughts about the chap’s TikTok announcement:

@Lungi M shared some advice:

"It's always wise to start building for yourself before at home buddy. They will end up telling you that they didn't asked you."

@owugugukwaJehova told their sad story:

"I was 16 when I left home to look for work to build a home for my family, bafunda basebenza today I'm a nobody it is well my brother God saw and that what matters."

@Siphosethu Xaba

"Yoh I’m suffering with the same thing of not being appreciated. I'm 20 years, I’m a bread winner at home and I do everything but still I’m not appreciated."

@Letuka reminded Mzansi:

"Money can never buy you love."

