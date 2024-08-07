A man took to social media to showcase that his father contributes quite a hefty sum of money towards his household

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the gent's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent shared a heartwarming video of him conversing with his father, and the clip caused a debate online.

A man showed off how much his father contributes to the household in a TikTok video. Image: @takamivuyo27

Source: TikTok

Madala contributing to son's household

The footage shared by @takamivuyo27 shows an old man having a conversation in what appears to be a lounge area on a couch.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @takamivuyo27 revealed that the father contributes R24,000 per year towards the household. He also shared that the old man had lived with them for six years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video attracted many people and went on to become a hit on social media, generating loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to man's video

The online community reacted to the man's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Mamp3r3ts1 said:

"Validation & affirmation. So proud of you both singamlibali uKotiza, behind the scenes."

Slindile gushed over the old man, saying:

"This is the best father-in-law, I'm telling you."

Mpumzi commented:

"I agree. He may not say it himself, but he needs to hear that he is also contributing to the household's upkeep."

2022QueenH wrote:

"You see how happy he is uva ba his contributing."

Mabogosinkosi expressed:

"Awww man. That gives him his pride and dignity as well to be a contributor."

Money is never a problem: Mzansi TikTok star pays for gogo’s groceries at Checkers

Briefly News previously reported that a kind gent named Keegan Gordon, AKA @bigmankg, surprised a family while shopping at Checkers.

A popular TikTokker, Keegan Gordon is known for his unbelievable generosity. The young man dedicated his TikTok account to unexpectedly helping those in need and capturing their reactions on camera for the world to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News