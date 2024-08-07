South African Man Unveils Madala’s Annual Contribution to His Household in Heartwarming Video
- A man took to social media to showcase that his father contributes quite a hefty sum of money towards his household
- The TikTok video gained a massive attraction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted to the gent's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A gent shared a heartwarming video of him conversing with his father, and the clip caused a debate online.
Madala contributing to son's household
The footage shared by @takamivuyo27 shows an old man having a conversation in what appears to be a lounge area on a couch.
While taking to his TikTok caption, @takamivuyo27 revealed that the father contributes R24,000 per year towards the household. He also shared that the old man had lived with them for six years.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The video attracted many people and went on to become a hit on social media, generating loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
People react to man's video
The online community reacted to the man's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Mamp3r3ts1 said:
"Validation & affirmation. So proud of you both singamlibali uKotiza, behind the scenes."
Slindile gushed over the old man, saying:
"This is the best father-in-law, I'm telling you."
Mpumzi commented:
"I agree. He may not say it himself, but he needs to hear that he is also contributing to the household's upkeep."
2022QueenH wrote:
"You see how happy he is uva ba his contributing."
Mabogosinkosi expressed:
"Awww man. That gives him his pride and dignity as well to be a contributor."
Money is never a problem: Mzansi TikTok star pays for gogo’s groceries at Checkers
Briefly News previously reported that a kind gent named Keegan Gordon, AKA @bigmankg, surprised a family while shopping at Checkers.
A popular TikTokker, Keegan Gordon is known for his unbelievable generosity. The young man dedicated his TikTok account to unexpectedly helping those in need and capturing their reactions on camera for the world to enjoy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za