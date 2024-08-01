One old man amused people on the internet with his hilarious antics, captured in a video

A white, old man entertained South Africans with his amusing antics, which were caught on camera.

A grandpa amused many as he ran off with a new parking ticket to avoid paying for parking in a TikTok video. Image:@tshilidzitsiligi5.

Pretoria grandpa runs away with a new ticket to avoid paying for parking

A funny TikTok clip shared by @tshilidzitsiligi5 shows an old man getting a new parking ticket at the mall and running off when he receives it.

@tshilidzitsiligi5 revealed to her viewers that the man got a new ticket because he allegedly did not want to pay for his parking ticket. The video had netizens cracking up in laughter.

The grandpa's hilarious antics amuse peoples

The old man left South African netizens in laughter as they flooded the comments section poking fun at the oupa.

Maryke Beets expressed:

"It is moments like these where I don't know if I should laugh or cry."

Mokone 21 shared:

"I just press the help button n say my ticket says is blacklisted they will open."

Pabi La Nunz Motaung simply said:

"Love it."

Bbm Nocuze added:

"Well, I learnt something new today."

ItsMe44 wrote:

"Must do this at the airport with those ridiculous parking fees."

@francoM commented:

"What a legend, Woodlands."

