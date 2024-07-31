Boys washing clothes in a clip amused many people on the internet, and it went viral online

The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The young gents amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with laughter

These two little boys proved that teamwork makes a dream team. The young men left people in stitches.

South African Kids Wash Clothes in a Bathtub in TikTok Video. Image: @lifewithmy_manchonchos.

Kids washing laundry in the bath

An amusing video of two boys doing the laundry in the bathtub left many impressed and entertained.

The footage shared by @lifewithmy_manchonchos shows the young gent washing clothes while being hyped up with music from one member of their family. @lifewithmy_manchonchos cracked a joke on his TikTok caption, saying:

"No more washing machine."

The clip grabbed many's attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

People are entertained by the video

Online users enjoyed watching the clip as they flooded the comments section with laughter and jokes while some expressed their thoughts.

Nthabi cracked a joke, saying:

"Zula zula yonke I ndawo this is best washing machine ever."

Leeona Mvandaba expressed:

"It seems so fun ndingazingcolisa qho."

Luphendulwe commented:

"I think my kids need this one."

Indlovu Media added:

"Love this team work."

