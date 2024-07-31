South African Kids Washing Clothes in Bathtub in Video Amuses Mzansi
- Boys washing clothes in a clip amused many people on the internet, and it went viral online
- The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The young gents amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with laughter
These two little boys proved that teamwork makes a dream team. The young men left people in stitches.
Kids washing laundry in the bath
An amusing video of two boys doing the laundry in the bathtub left many impressed and entertained.
The footage shared by @lifewithmy_manchonchos shows the young gent washing clothes while being hyped up with music from one member of their family. @lifewithmy_manchonchos cracked a joke on his TikTok caption, saying:
"No more washing machine."
The clip grabbed many's attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the hilarious video below:
People are entertained by the video
Online users enjoyed watching the clip as they flooded the comments section with laughter and jokes while some expressed their thoughts.
Nthabi cracked a joke, saying:
"Zula zula yonke I ndawo this is best washing machine ever."
Leeona Mvandaba expressed:
"It seems so fun ndingazingcolisa qho."
Luphendulwe commented:
"I think my kids need this one."
Indlovu Media added:
"Love this team work."
Video of a helpful toddler washing dishes like a pro amazes internet users
Briefly News previously reported that an adorable boy is amassing a loyal following on TikTok after a video posted by @aaroman2021 of him washing dishes spread like wildfire.
The kid was standing on a small table and using a sponge scourer to scrub the dirty dishes. He looked like he was enjoying the water running out of the tap and stayed put when his dad told him to come down from the table.
