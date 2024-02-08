Actor Moshe Ndiki is relishing every moment of fatherhood as he recently welcomed his two bouncing baby boys

The reality TV personality and comedian posted a cute video of him doing his children's laundry

Netizens showed love to Moshe, and some noted how happy he was judging by his content on social media

Being a father seems like an enjoyable experience so far for Moshe Ndiki. His latest content on Instagram has been nothing but his sons and his moments with them.

Moshe Ndiki was lauded for happily doing his kids' laundry. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki is now a father of two

Actor Moshe Ndiki is embracing the role of fatherhood after welcoming his two boys. Moshe is the father of Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki.

The boys were welcomed via a surrogate mother, who Moshe gushed over in his reality show.

"Fortuitously, someone close to me became an integral part of this journey. After she walked in on my call to the agency inquiring about progress, she offered to help. Our discussions about surrogacy convinced me that she was truly a blessing. I cannot imagine choosing anyone else to be the surrogate mother for my child."

Moshe does his son's laundry

Ndiki posted a cute video of him doing his children's laundry. He captioned the video:

"Hot days = Washing days."

Mzansi lauds Moshe's efforts

Netizens are loving this new Moshe. Many people noted how happy he was judging by his content on social media.

@DripBarbie12 said:

"He’s enjoying every moment of being a father."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"Bless him he’s really enjoying being a dad."

tebs0107 mentioned:

"Congratulations Moshe...when I'd your Reality show starting."

ruralmisfit lauded:

"Thank you for reassuring us that it’s possible!"

snetemba_m joked:

"You are so busy my friend. Double impact."

mballii_agg added:

"I love it here sana? Mara why are you shaking them clothes, maybe this is a new technique."

bongiwekama laughed:

"The bottom line saze sano baby daddy aba wrong. Why did we miss such."

Moshe posts video gushing over his twins

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moshe Ndiki recently shared a video of him bonding with his babies, Thalanda and Ntaba Ndiki.

Mzansi peeps gushed over the cuties and said they were absolutely adorable, and fans were filled with curiosity. Others cautioned him not to overdo his content creation using his sons.

Source: Briefly News