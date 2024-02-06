Reality TV personality Moshe Ndiki is now father to two bouncing baby boys who were born this year

Reality TV star Moshe Ndiki gushed over his twin babies in an adorable video he shared online.

Video of Moshe's sons trends

Comedian Moshe Ndiki is now father to two bouncing baby boys who were born this year. Announcing their arrival, Moshe shared pictures of his infant sons and captioned the post:

"Thank you bawo. Born healthy and living, 2 boys. Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki. This is my world."

Moshe shares two videos with his babies

Moshe Ndiki recently shared a video of him bonding with his babies, Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki.

In one post, he said: "Life lately." In another, the trio was out for a breakfast date.

"Breakfast date @pantry_jhb after their first swimming lesson, one cried and one was chilled I wonder who."

Mzansi gushes over Moshe's twins

Mzansi peeps gushed over the cuties and said they were absolutely adorable. Some were curious about the race. In his reality TV show, Moshe mentioned that he had a white donor.

Moshe had previously opened up about this chapter of his life. He also lauded the surrogate mother of his sons.

"Fortuitously, someone close to me became an integral part of this journey. After she walked in on my call to the agency inquiring about progress, she offered to help. Our discussions about surrogacy convinced me that she was truly a blessing. I cannot imagine choosing anyone else to be the surrogate mother for my child."

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@I_am_Bucie:

"Awwww they’re so adorable. What a blessing."

@faahfie:

"These kids are already blessed."

@PebblesNeo:

"Oh man, they are so cute."

@OslinaM

"I hope they're ready to laugh their entire lives because their dad is soo hilarious."

@baddieforjesus:

"They are so cute man."

Moshe Ndiki celbrates being a new father

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moshe Ndiki's reaction to being a new father to his twin boys was one of appreciation and excitement.

The media personality revealed that he had always wanted to be a father and that his new role was a dream come true.

