A video of a man singing at a taxi rank caused speculation about his identity and circumstances

Mzansi folks on TikTok are convinced he's a former gospel singer from the Spirit of Praise choir

Fans expressed sadness over the singer's apparent struggles, while others were entertained by his performance

There is never a dull moment in South Africa, and this viral video is no exception.

From gospel star to taxi rank?

Taxi passengers were treated to an impromptu song by a man whose identity got netizens buzzing. The video was uploaded on TikTok by @pinkiodine.

Many believe he's Thabang Maduna, a former member of the renowned gospel choir Spirit of Praise.

Speculation and entertainment

Fans expressed sadness over the singer's apparent downturn in fortunes and claimed that he was possibly addicted to drugs.

Others were thoroughly entertained by his freestyle performance. His funny lyrics about nyaope, nappies and his missing teeth were delivered with skill.

Watch the video below:

Taxi rank video charms SA

The viral moment reminded peeps of the beauty of SA, where even a simple trip to the taxi rank can turn into a memorable experience.

@charleen mentioned:

"Imagine not being South African, kumnandi la emhlabeni stru."

@Kutloooo_ commented:

"Ahh no the guy who used to sing for Spirit of Praise."

@vilanekanhlapo wrote:

"Haibo is this Thabang Maduna? Spirit of Praise they tried. "

@Kutloooo said:

"Ahh no the guy who used to sing for Spirit of Praise."

@Shato posted:

"Thabang Maduna from Esangweni taxi rank in Tembisa that's were I always see him."

@Zimbali asked:

"Wasn't this guy a backup singer for Spirit Of Praise a few years back?"

Jefito Mokoena shared:

"Even when we auditioned for Spirit of Praise Vol 6 he was just passing then he decided to join the cue for the auditions."

@NaladyMo added:

"He is crying for help through the song. "

@masiatshegofatso stated:

"TikTok is way better than DSTV I tell you."

