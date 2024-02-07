A TikTok video of a group of South African Police Service participating in a UAE SWAT Challenge has gone viral

A clip posted on TikTok shows the officers doing various takes like running, shooting a sniper and working together

The post left many netizens intrigued and entertained as they shared their two cents on the intense physical challenge

A video of South African Police participating in the Dubai SWAT Challenge impressed many online. Image: Gallo Images

The South African Police Service made Mzansi proud when a representative from the force showcased their tactical and teamwork skills at the UAE SWAT Challenge.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by Dubai Police, is your opportunity to showcase your skills on an international platform.

SAPS shines at Dubai SWAT Challenge

A TikTok video shared by @4fun_01 shows members of the SAPS participating in the challenge, which tested the officer's speed, tact, precision, and teamwork and demonstrated their unit’s operational excellence.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on SWAT Challenge

Judging by the comments, many impressed South Africans couldn't believe their eyes as they questioned whether the SAPS members were really from SA. They couldn't recognise the incredible skill they saw in the video versus what they've seen in real life.

Other netizens joked about the anti-climatic service delivery from SA officers.

uMgulase Omkhulu commented:

"Kodwa mase bebuya la ngeke bazubambe igebengu instead igebengu ezibamba bona bathatha their guns ."

GuguKanyile wrote:

"Laba abamokolile."

Mashinga Mft commented:

"Aibo uMkhize lobhala ama statement kumele eze laphaai ai."

mila_rose said:

"Which part of South Africa because here by us police can't run ."

Neo.R said:

"All this training, only to stamp documents in the station‍♂️."

Lavly replied:

"Where did this SWAT challenge take place? Love it! Congrats boys and girls."

Lelo commented:

"Where do we find them? ."

Woman thirsts over tall and handsome SAPS officer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to ask netizens to help her find her crush captured on video.

Mercy Nouse (@mercy_nous) posted a video showing a group of police officers escorting people.

The video focuses on one particular officer, a tall and hunky white man, whom Mercy is completely smitten with.

