A TikTok video of SAPS Police trainees being put through a vigorous training session has gone viral

The footage shows the trainees dodging car tyres being thrown at them with great force

South African netizens have responded with a mix of amusement, stress, and stunned disbelief

A video of a group of young men being put through a vigorous SAPS Police training session has left Mzansi netizens stunned, stressed, and amused.

A video shows a group of SAPS trainees undergoing hectic training. Image: @the_scent_central/TikTok

Men dodge tyres and kicks during SAPS training

The footage posted on TikTok by @the_scent_central shows the men dressed in police uniform and holding protective shields as they endure having car tyres thrown at them with great force.

The poor men can be seen trying their utmost best to dodge the tyres and maintain their balance with great difficulty. One of the trainers can also be seen kicking at some of the trainees. Sheesh, talk about being put to the test.

Watch the video below:

According to SAPS, police recruits undergo a Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) when they enlist in the South African Police Service.

Upon recruitment, a Memorandum of Agreement is entered into between the South African Police Service and the police recruit for a contract period of 24 months.

Mzansi pokes fun at hectic SAPS training

Many netizens found the video amusing as they responded with witty comments and laughter. Others also commented on the impressive accuracy of the person throwing the tyres.

@user2276221591842 replied:

"Guys, I just submitted my application ."

@Tebogo T wrote:

" Who the hell is throwing those tyres??? The aim is on point."

@Hazel said:

"My anger issues could never ."

@90Sbuda responded:

"This training is so personal ."

@Rea replied:

“'Mabena disappoints me again- I KNEW IT, MABENA!'."

@Barry Van der Linde commented:

"This is much worse than unrest. They will be well prepared ."

@THA said:

"Mina nje ngingahleka during this training."

