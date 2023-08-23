A group of high schoolers devoured a massive pot of cow feet and pap with their approachable teachers

The delicious-looking lunch meal has left the TikTok community salivating and craving a plate or two

People love the scene of togetherness, and the video became a viral hit with over 1.9 million views

A video of high school learners sharing a meal with their teachers. Image: @ourgoatedlunchbox

High school students and teachers came together to share a massive pot of cow heels and pap.

Video of high school feast goes viral

The heartwarming display of unity reached close to 2 million people on TikTok.

The video uploaded by @ourgoatedlunchbox, showed the power of food to bridge age and cultural gaps. The students and teachers feasted side by side on the popular traditional cuisine.

Simple meal strengthens bonds

Netizens flooded the comments to rave about the beautiful sight. Many said they yearned for more moments like these to connect Mzansi people who are sometimes divided.

The eight friends have built a huge TikTok following eating popular South African dishes together at school. Mzansi can't get enough of the niche videos as they often hit viral status with ease.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by food gathering

@Bephonemasare said:

"Those teachers are lucky to taste African delicacy."

@MolokoMashabathakga mentioned:

"In the past, if I carried cow feet to school my pears would laugh at me."

DavePanyane posted:

"We need teachers like these guys happy nation black and white."

@NoelBurt607 stated:

"Now that is how it should be, united. Beautiful picture."

@zamazazu commented:

"My favourite page on Tik Tok yoh these young men and ladies are amazing. "

@monalisalehong wrote:

"Please we need to see Mr Delivery running hle."

@Siye added:

"You still haven’t told us who is the chef.‍"

KholofeloMorufane asked:

"How do we sponsor the next meal?"

