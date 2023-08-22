A group of Grade 1 children wowed the internet with their impressive comprehension of Afrikaans

The adorable kids are seen in a TikTok video reacting to their teacher's commands in a unique classroom

The footage spread quickly on the video-sharing platform leaving Mzansi people stunned by the Afrikaans learners

First-grade learners went viral for learning Afrikaans.

A group of black children stunned social media users with their remarkable grasp of the Afrikaans language.

Learners show proficiency in Afrikaans

A TikTok user @queen_earth shared the video of the well-behaved kids responding to their Afrikaans teacher's instructions. Many people find the language difficult to learn which is why thousands were drawn to the footage.

Native languages in education

While most of the 146 000 viewers expressed admiration for their linguistic abilities, some said schools should prioritise teaching children in their native languages.

The unconventional seating arrangement in the classroom was also a talking point. People loved that the demarcated tables and chairs were facing the walls.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by Afrikaans learners

@Tiiso Tiisetso said:

"That's the age to learn Afrikaans not at Grade 8. "

@nyiko656 stated:

"So the youth of 1976 fought against learning Afrikaans, but in 2023 parents are happy their kids learn it."

@anitamorgan41 mentioned:

"Why negative comments all the time we all can do this together English and Afrikaans we are all one country SA."

@Cassandra posted:

"Nothing wrong with learning Afrikaans but I do wish my daughter's school taught Zulu as an option for a second language."

@J.O.STHEKID added:

"I actually love this seating arrangement."

@Me4uagain2 said

"A well-disciplined class. Yoh these kids can make noise and not listen to instructions. Well done mam."

@odirileM2018 asked:

"Guys, which school is this? I love their discipline."

@MazandiNazo wrote:

"Great job teacher thank you."

Western Cape Afrikaans teacher goes viral with Amapiano dance moves during lesson, video hits 2.2 million

In another article, Briefly News reported a beautiful young teacher made it lit in her classroom by teaching her kids Afrikaans with a vibe.

The gorgeous Western Cape educator added some beats and Amapiano dance moves, and the children can be heard rhythmically jamming and learning with their teacher.

