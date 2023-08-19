Three friends in school put on an amazing vocal performance that got them compared to the beloved South African music group The Soil

Viral videos show the school friends harmonising in perfect sync with their beatboxer, who got lots of attention

Online users were blown away by the three young girls' talent as they all showed off their vocal skills

Some girls in high school sang acapella style. In their group, there are two singers and one beatboxer.

A TikTok video shows three high school students who did an amazing acapella performance. Image: @bazi_b

Source: TikTok

The video of the three school girls received over 200 000 likes. They were also thousands of comments from people who could not stop raving about the girls' voices.

Students sing like angels

@bazi_b posted a video of three school girls whose singing was compared to the award-winning group The Soil. Two melded their voices together while the beatboxer tied it all together to deliver the song. Watch the video below:

SA love acapella trio perfomance

Many people commented that high school girls were gifted with their voices. Many other netizens who were focused on how the beatboxer shaped performance.

Mihle Tupa669 said:

"The one beatboxing took my heart"

Pretty Mbulazi agreed:

"The beat boxing girl."

userSmash added:

"Khuphuka lapho Beatbox."

noluthando gushed:

"Y’all are the seed to The Soil kaloku sana!!"

Sandile kowa was in awe:

"The Soil is that you?"

user7353780085084 added:

"The Soil would be proud of thm xem."

Talented children ago TikTok viral

Many people on the internet are blown away by people's talent. TikTok videos showing gifted children, especially a hit with netizens.

