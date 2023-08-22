A charming village in Venda boasting beautiful houses filled social media users with awe and wonder

The mansions with modern architectural designs were posted on the internet by a TikTokker passing through the rural area

The clip has left viewers motivated to work harder, and many posted fantasies about their dream homes in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of stunning resident homes in Venda, Limpopo. Image: @queen.ontha

Source: TikTok

Limpopo villages are really covered with remarkable residences. A recent TikTok video showed these stunning homes and set the stage for a lively discussion in the comments section.

Limpopo houses stuns netizens

This visual garnered an impressive 426 000 views and 33 000 likes. The architectural aesthetics of these houses gave people high-end design magazine vibes.

The TikTok account @queen.ontha shared the footage taken from a moving car. It displays a few mansions tucked away in the tranquil rural area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users dream of perfect homes

Curious people questioned what the lucky homeowners did for a living to afford to build these magnificent houses.

Watch the video below:

SA people impressed by mansions in Venda

@nkosazana_l posted:

"The Venda they don't show us."

Tiisetsö Kgafela wrote:

"Nje Limpopo is outstanding when it comes to houses."

@Onthatile said:

"Venda people are rich."

@lusani stated:

"I will forever be proud to be Venda."

@mammie_blac asked:

"Have y’all seen the ones near Mall of the North?‍"

@His_hers mentioned:

"I love the success of Venda people.❤️❤️❤️Share the secrets please."

@user9365411929390 commented:

"I wanna go stay there."

@tsholofelooliphant added:

"One thing you must know stands here are not less than R100 000 and they want to see the plan of your building."

TikTok video of Venda neighborhood with beautiful houses drops Mzansi’s jaw: “VhaVenda cracked the code”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video that recently went viral, showcasing a neighbourhood in Venda with stunning mansions, inspired many to work harder.

The video captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide, rekindling their dreams of owning beautiful homes. It motivated Mzansi people to visit the area and even start building their dream homes from the foundation up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News