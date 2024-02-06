A video of a man teasing a group prophets that he happened to come across at the beach has gone viral

The footage shared on TikTok shows the men dressed in coloured outfits as one gent refers to them as Power Rangers

Many netizens found the video amusing as they reacted with humour and laughter

A jokester referred to prophets at the beach as power rangers. Image: @juniormasuku

A Mzansi man had social media users sharing a guilty giggle after poking fun at a group of spiritual leaders (or prophets) praying at the beach.

Man calls prophets Power Rangers

A TikTok video shared by @juniormasuku shows him walking along the beach before turning the camera to show the prophets dressed in different coloured outfits; green, yellow and red, respectively, as they kneel downnand pray.

Unable to withhold his urge to make a comical remark at the moment, @juniormasuku can be heard referring to the men as Power Rangers, an entertainment and merchandising franchise built around a live-action superhero television series.

See the video below:

Mzansi amused by the man's remark

Many netizens reacted to the video with laughter and witty comments, telling @juniormasuku that he wouldn't make it onto the list of the people who would go to heaven

nane_dlamini responded:

"ngisho sekthiwa kukhona iskhala ngeke uze ulibone iZulu."

Noxolo Nsele

" You do not have peace."

N.Theodora replied:

"Sobe sihleli ezulwin sibuka wena bakushaya."

Asanda said:

"Iwona qondile."

Sthaaa commented:

"Yinhlanhla ungahambanga noLwandle ."

Khethelo Nxele responded:

Kodwa yini ngampela ."

Sambulo_ka_Shanduh said:

"Kodwa nama power ranges ngaleskhathi phoo."

