Beachside Prophets in Bright Outfits Dubbed "Power Rangers" in Hilarious Viral TikTok Video
- A video of a man teasing a group prophets that he happened to come across at the beach has gone viral
- The footage shared on TikTok shows the men dressed in coloured outfits as one gent refers to them as Power Rangers
- Many netizens found the video amusing as they reacted with humour and laughter
A Mzansi man had social media users sharing a guilty giggle after poking fun at a group of spiritual leaders (or prophets) praying at the beach.
Man calls prophets Power Rangers
A TikTok video shared by @juniormasuku shows him walking along the beach before turning the camera to show the prophets dressed in different coloured outfits; green, yellow and red, respectively, as they kneel downnand pray.
Unable to withhold his urge to make a comical remark at the moment, @juniormasuku can be heard referring to the men as Power Rangers, an entertainment and merchandising franchise built around a live-action superhero television series.
See the video below:
Mzansi amused by the man's remark
Many netizens reacted to the video with laughter and witty comments, telling @juniormasuku that he wouldn't make it onto the list of the people who would go to heaven
nane_dlamini responded:
"ngisho sekthiwa kukhona iskhala ngeke uze ulibone iZulu."
Noxolo Nsele
" You do not have peace."
N.Theodora replied:
"Sobe sihleli ezulwin sibuka wena bakushaya."
Asanda said:
"Iwona qondile."
Sthaaa commented:
"Yinhlanhla ungahambanga noLwandle ."
Khethelo Nxele responded:
Kodwa yini ngampela ."
Sambulo_ka_Shanduh said:
"Kodwa nama power ranges ngaleskhathi phoo."
Source: Briefly News