One man who looks like Mr Bean has become a viral sensation after he imitated the famous UK actor

The lookalike posted a viral TikTok video cracking his bones at the beach that got over 123 million views

Netizens were shocked by how much he resembled Rowan Atkinson, and some said the guy was just as funny as Mr Bean

Mr Bean's lookalike Arnaldo Mangini caricature jokes at the beach went viral. Image: @arnaldomangini

A TikTokker, @arnaldomangini, is earning a living from performing skits imitating actor Rowan Atkinson famously known as Mr Bean and posting them online.

The doppelganger is a comedian in his own right and has more than 30 million followers on the social media platform. One of his videos left netizens in stitches and went super viral.

Italian content creator copies Rowan Atkinson in viral video

Arnaldo Mangini hilariously pretended his bones were cracking at the beach, and his facial expressions had people dying from laughter on TikTok. The video of the Italian man got millions of likes, and people were asking in the comments if he was Mr Bean.

Watch TikTok video of Mr Bean's lookalike pulling funny faces

Reactions to Arnaldo Mangini's funny skit

After seeing the clip, netizens worldwide wondered if Arnaldo was somehow related to his internationally famous counterpart.

@marisolcastaneda274 said:

"You look so similar to Mr Bean ❤️"

@princedenislouis asked:

"Is this not Mr Bean?"

@user8122811010162 posted:

"He looks like Rowan Atkinson."

@suerobertson07 stated:

"Is that? A good look-alike of Mr Bean Rowan."

@zingybaby commented:

"He looks like Rowan Atkinson 'Mr Bean'. "

@kelvinskilled wrote:

"Mr Bean look alike and actually just funny like him."

@josephjunior5090 mentioned:

"Is it Mr Bean's twin or the copy I confused?"

@www.tiktok.comlily46 posted:

"My favourite, I'm a mother now but l still want to watch your moves."

