Is Arnaldo Mangini Mr Bean? Everything about the Italian content creator

You have probably watched Mr Bean at some point in your life. He is a comical character played by Rowan Sebastian Atkinson, a British actor considered a childhood icon by many worldwide. But you might have come across Arnaldo Mangini, a man who resembles Mr Bean. Some people have undoubtedly seen Mangini and mistaken him for Mr Bean. In addition to his resemblance to Mr Bean, Arnaldo also emulates him in every possible way.

As of October 2022, Mangini is the second-most followed person on TikTok in Italy. Photo: @arnaldomangini on Instagram (modified by author)

Arnaldo is an Italian comedian, actor, social media personality and author who has impressed many people on his social media platforms with his extraordinary talent and an array of comical facial expressions similar to Mr Bean. Here is a glimpse of Mangini’s exciting biography.

Arnaldo Mangini’s profile summary and bio

Full name Arnaldo Mangini Nickname Italian Mr Bean Gender Male Date of birth December 4 1973 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 50 years old (2023) Place of birth Rome, Italy Current residence Milan, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6’4” (191 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 pounds) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown School Liceo Artistico, Carrara Academy of Fine Arts Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Sibling Teresa Mangini Profession Comedian, YouTuber, actor, social media influencer, author Net worth $1 million Instagram @arnaldomangini Facebook @Arnaldo Mangini Twitter @arnaldomangini TikTok @arnaldomangini

How old is Arnaldo Mangini?

In 2020, Arnaldo started posting his comedy videos on TikTok and YouTube, and instantly became a viral sensation. Photo: @arnaldomangini on Instagram (modified by author)

The comedian was born on December 4 1973, in Rome, Italy. As of 2023, he is 50 years old. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Arnaldo Mangini’s parents

Mangini has kept details about his parents under wraps, but he has a sister named Teresa Mangini. The actor’s parents lived in Rome until he turned five. His family then moved to Zwolle, Netherlands, where he spent six years of his childhood.

Education

When the social media personality turned 11, Arnaldo Mangini’s family moved back to Stiava in Italy. From a young age, he showed a profound interest in comedy, so he attended Liceo Artistico, an artistic secondary school. The author then attended Carrara Academy of Fine Arts in Tuscany, Italy, where he had his tertiary education.

Who is Arnaldo Mangini’s daughter?

Not much is known about Arnaldo Mangini’s wife or children, if he has any. The actor has opted to keep details about his immediate family under the carpet. His fans have, however, thought that Fabiola Baglieri, an Italian model, social media personality, and artist is his daughter. The Italian model is best known for her viral makeup transformations, where she converts her face to look like any celebrity.

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, Mangini’s first job was as a waiter. Photo:@arnaldomangini on Instagram (modified by author)

However, Fabiola is not Mangini’s biological daughter. The duo met on TikTok when Arnaldo commented on one of Fabiola’s videos. It is from those comments that people thought Arnaldo was Fabiola’s father. Since then, the pair have made several TikTok videos together.

Is Arnaldo Mangini Mr. Bean?

Arnaldo is not Mr Bean. Instead, he resembles Rowan Atkinson, the original Mr Bean. Rowan Atkinson and Arnaldo Mangini are also not biologically related.

Career

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, Mangini’s first job was as a waiter. Later, in the early 90s, he joined the comedy world, appearing in many television shows and movies. Some of Arnaldo Mangini’s movies include Sky, Rai, and Mediaset. The actor then left TV to start his program, The Arnaldo Mangini Show. Courtesy of it, he travelled throughout Europe emulating Mr Bean.

In 2001, Rowan Atkinson’s management team sued Arnaldo for damaging the original Mr Bean’s image since the public could not distinguish between the copy and the original. Nevertheless, he carried on with his career as a comedian. In 2020, the social media influencer started posting his comedy videos on TikTok and YouTube and instantly became a viral sensation for his resemblance to Mr Bean.

Mangini also wrote a book called II Potere Del Sorriso, which translates to The Power of Smiles.

Arnaldo Mangini’s net worth

The author then attended Carrara Academy of Fine Arts in Tuscany, Italy, where he had his tertiary education. Photo: @arnaldomangini on Instagram (modified by author)

As of 2023, Mangini’s estimated net worth is $1 million. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth through revenues from his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts and his salaries as a waiter.

Profiles

Mangini has 27.5 million TikTok followers, 965,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million Instagram followers. As of October 2022, he was the second-most followed person on TikTok in Italy.

Arnaldo Mangini dates his successful comedy career back to his teen years when he suffered from depression. He would then discover the power of laughter and its ability to bring light to dark moments.

