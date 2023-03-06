Mzansi's favourite teacher is at it again, this time schooling the country on how to do the viral 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge

South Africa's beloved Mrs Bullock showed that she still has it when she posted a video that gained over 400 000 views

As usual, the dance-loving educator did not disappoint, and South Africa did not hold back the love and admiration

Mzansi's favourite teacher has done it again. This time South Africans cheered on as the country's favourite mover and shaker, Mrs Bullock, slayed the Kilimanjaro challenge.

Mrs Bullock schools Mzansi on the viral 'Kilimanjaro' challenge. Image: @deemrsbee Source: TikToK

Source: TikTok

By now, it is no secret that Mrs Bullock has some of the best dance moves in South Africa. So when she took her turn to do the viral dance challenge, it was to be expected that TikTokkers would go crazy.

Mrs Bullock's Kilimanjaro challenge TikTok is a viral hit

Once again, the dance-loving teacher did not disappoint with her latest TikTok jam. The video has been viewed over 400,000 times and was an absolute hit.

Take a look at the video here:

As usual, Mzansi can't get enough of Mrs Bullock

Mrs Bullock, who goes by the user name @deemrsbee, set the comment section ablaze.

Briefly News compiled some fan favourites:

@jayjaykaykaybeebee is a fan:

"Natural talent right here."

@phillsouldeep gave his stamp of approval:

"Approved by Masters."

@user1294238493741 showed Mzansi's love:

"SA's best teacher."

@svikelo thought the dancing was amazing:

"Killing it."

@lwandleliyanambatha wished she was blessed with such a creative teacher:

"I wish I had a teacher like you."

