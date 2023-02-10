Mzansi's favourite teacher celebrated her birthday and posted a video busting serious dance moves

Mrs Bullock was in her usual bubbly mood that made South Africans fall in love with her months ago

People made the sensational teacher's birthday special in the comments section and pressed the like button on her vibey video

Mrs Bullock performed an amapiano dance on her birthday and the video went viral. Image: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

Mrs Bullock celebrated her birthday on February 9 and looked more radiant than ever. The teacher-turned-internet sensation posted another banger of a video.

She was dancing to an amapiano song to mark her 29th birthday and people were still captivated by her infectious spirit.

In less than a day, her birthday video got over 150 000 views, proving that people can't get enough of the cool teacher. Mrs Bullock didn't miss a beat as she pulled funny facial expressions like an experienced dancer.

TikTokkers celebrate Mrs Bullock's birthday with heartwarming comments

People took their time to appreciate the positive and uplifting teacher as they wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

@shalita25 asked:

"Are you still a teacher?"

@leranzojooste1 posted:

"Happy birthday, may God bless you with many more years."

@_t.sshego.o mentioned:

"Happy birthday Mrs Bullock, wish you taught at our school, I would have made you something special ❤️"

@user902573566 wrote:

"Happy birthday dear, your facial expressions are on point, love it."

@maya.after_his commented:

"It's the movement of the mouth for me. Happy birthday, hope you have an amazing day."

@iamtaytore said:

"Hope you having a beautiful day our fave."

@lebogangaxe shared:

"This actually put a smile on my face."

@its.me.that.girl.entle8 added:

"Happy birthday babes, hope you have a wonderful day. May God bless you with many more."

Source: Briefly News