Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume graced the cover of The Plug magazine and left Mzansi in awe

The media personalities were being celebrated for their contributions to the film and television industry

Minnie and Connie posted pictures on their Instagram pages and many netizens agreed that they looked stunning

Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume appear on the cover of 'The Plug' magazine. Image: @minniedlamini and @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

and Connie Chiume are powerhouses in the entertainment industry and the online magazine The Plug duly recognised their talents by splashing them on their cover.

The two stars went on social media to post pictures from their photoshoot dressed in all black and their fans were stunned by the impactful pairing.

Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume praise each other on Instagram

Connie said she had a wonderful experience shooting the cover and gave Minnie a shout-out. She captioned her post:

"So proud to have worked with a team of professionals. Well done everyone. Minnie, you are a star and a good role model to our young ones and all of us."

Minnie, who produced her first film, The Honeymoon, was not shy with compliments and gave the veteran actress and fellow cover girl her flowers. She wrote on Instagram:

"I was honoured to share this cover with a woman I’ve grown up watching on screen and stage. A woman who has remained steadfast in her career and is reaping her local and global success 45 years in the game. She still inspires me and my journey for world domination."

@unathi.co said:

"So loving this, what this stands for and our future."

@that_zulu_chick wrote:

"It's giving mother and daughter vibe, so classy."

@iss.mamii asked:

"Why is this picture so hard?"

@hlomukanomsa posted:

"Killing us with the legend."

@mrs_english1 stated:

"Ma, God is showing off with you. I remember how I cried when you passed on Rhythm City thinking about your beautiful love with Ntate Kop, Kete ka Kop. Only to find God had great plans. Beautiful."

@calvincarter_ stated:

"You're really the Beyoncé of film in SA❤️"

@coltrane_0505 mentioned:

"Mama Connie you deserve this celebration. Much love ❤️❤️"

@lindamatsolo commented:

"Stunning mama! You look amazing ❤️❤️"

