A sweet video of popular South African teacher, Mrs Bullock, jiving her heart out with her beautiful mother has stirred reactions online

The pair danced to a track called Jagermeister by Ice Beats Slide and Sbuda Maleather

The sweet mommy-daughter duo warmed hearts, with many netizens noting that Mrs Bullock got her dancing skills from her momma

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A heartwarming video of popular Mzansi teacher, Mrs Bullock and her mother dancing to an amapiano song has set the internet ablaze.

Mrs Bullock danced with her stunning mother. Image: Mrs Bullock/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The mommy-daughter duo looked like they had the time of their lives as they jived to Jagermeister by Ice Beats Slide and Sbuda Maleather.

In the caption of her TikTok video, Mrs Bullock sweetly expressed how much she loved her momma, writing:

“My mom says hello. She is one of my biggest fans, and I am a huge fan of hers too.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Here is the TikTok video:

Tiktokkers loved the dance shared between Mrs Bullock and her mother

Netizens loved the video, with many peeps noting that the teacher got her dancing skills from her mother.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

MaNgubane said:

“This is where you get it from.”

LindiweMashiane_04 wrote:

“You are your mother’s child. She is so beautiful.”

Dineo Ramosotho loved the mommy-daughter duo busting a move:

“Look at mom’s attitude when she is pointing. The pointing is pointing.”

Ramtk_forlife was wowed by her stunning momma:

“You look alike; I know it's your mom, but no.”

Rebotile remarked sweetly:

“Thank you, mama, for raising this beautiful queen.”

B_ASIIEY noted:

“She looks so young and gorgeous.”

Video of Meghan Markle’s wacky dance moves from Netflix documentary goes viral, peeps comment: “Being herself”

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, that went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok, showed Meghan Markle displaying wacky dance moves in a candid moment captured of the 41-year-old.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip, with some saying that Meghan and Harry seem like fun people, with others less impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News