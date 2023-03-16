It might seem like a harmless dance, but according to one TikTokker, there is more to the 'Kilimanjaro' dance

@vezzthesinger posted a video claiming the viral dance might be inviting unwanted entities

A debate exploded amongst commentators, with some agreeing and others thinking his opinion was ridiculous

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Do you believe in the otherworldly? Well, @vezzthesinger does and is not a fan of the viral Kilimanjaro challenge. He believes South Africans might be inviting the devil into our country.

A TikTokker claimed the viral 'Kilimanjaro' challenge could Invite evil into SA. Image: @vezzthesinger/@itz_cdy Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker, @vezzthesinger, posted a video explaining that the dance was not all it seemed. As he describes it, the 'creepy' moves acted as an invitation to unknown entities.

Watch his original video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTokker claims 'Kilimanjaro' dance makes people look like they are possessed

In a follow-up TikTok, the man further explains his views by telling South Africans why he finds the dance 'outrageous'. He says that while doing the challenge, dancers often look possessed, and as a Christian, he does not believe that is right.

Mzansi is torn over TikTokker's opinion

The post caused quite a stir in the comment section. While some strongly agreed with the TikTokker:

@5555amza was in full support

"They can bash you but you're telling the truth."

@demoswilters felt people needed more education on the subject:

"People don't realise the spiritual warfare we in, and what the music industry is doing and causing."

Others found the 'Kilimanjaro' challenge harmless:

@thejuniorking took his words as a challenge:

"Watch me do this dance again."

@kaythechosen1 felt it went deeper than that:

"I'm not saying you're wrong, but the spirit realm is also governed by intention. Entities are not moved by silly dance moves and squinting of the eyes."

Snake dreams explained by traditional healer on TikTok, Mzansi asks questions: "What about pregnant snakes?"

From the supernatural to the subconscious, TikTok seems full of spiritual advice. Recently, Briefly News reported on a traditional healer who interpreted people's snake dreams.

Mzansi was interested in the TikTokker's thoughts on the meaning behind snake dreams. The healer, Gogo Thongoliyakhanya, claims that not all snake dreams are bad, but people should pay close attention.

Regardless of how you feel about the spiritual realm, we must admit these opinions are interesting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News