A WhatsApp screenshot between a heartbroken woman and a man she was supposedly dating has been circulating online

The chat shows the woman inquire about a status update the man posted of another woman and ask whether he is cheating

The shameless gent goes on to explain that he never agreed to dating the woman exclusively and that he has other girlfriends

A young woman took to social media to show how a man shamelessly admitted to having more than one partner to his bae.

An unapologetic man admitted to dating multiple ladies to his bae. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user Siziphiwe (@Sizi_phiwe) posted a WhatsApp screenshot of a conversation between a woman and her bae.

The woman is seen replying to the man's WhatsApp status as she inquires whether he is cheating. The man asks who he is cheating on, and the woman asks who he is dating.

The gent then responds with a long text explaining that he never said he would only date her. He added that he is a man and does things differently to her.

He went on to ask whether she would like to meet the others (other girlfriends) or whether she was okay with not knowing them.

"I can create a group for y'all. Whoever treats me best wins my heart. Stay blessed," he wrote in the text.

The woman simply replied, "Wow".

The man then told her not to reply with a long text as he won't read it.

Wow, this gent has some nerve!

Mzansi peeps, particularly women, were left dumbfounded by the man's heartless response to a woman he claimed to be dating. Check out some of the reactions to the tweet below:

@Curvey_Blue said:

"These ones l don't react, I'll just prepare a meal for him."

@QueOrSomething replied:

"I hope that wow was her last text, and she moved on without telling him. He should find out when he wants her to come over, like, "sorry, I'm spending the night nomuntu wami".

@TshephoSes wrote:

"People must stop dating people as if they are married to them. Date as many people as you can. The winner will be announced at Home Affairs."

@PeachCo64617801 commented:

"Same thing I always say, women get heartbroken easily because they do not explore other opportunities."

@Matarhomos wrote:

"But he's the one who wrote a long message."

@GarisheNcumisa said:

"It's him writing a paragraph for me then asking you to not write him a paragraph ."

@EbonyJune1 commented:

"Knowing us we already have emojis and proper English ready to be texted and sent, umfana athi no long text heart palpitation same time ."

Pregnant lady breaks boyfriend's heart in a sad message

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady's cold pregnancy reveal in a message to her unsuspecting boyfriend has sent social media into a frenzy.

A screenshot of the message was shared on the social media platform Twitter by @ManMilk2, who expressed shock like many netizens.

The chat started with the lady telling her man that she had missed her period and was pregnant.

Her boyfriend had thought it was a joke but then took the responsibility upon confirming that she wasn't joking.

Source: Briefly News