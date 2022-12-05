A leaked Whatsapp conversation involving a lady and her boyfriend has sparked mixed reactions online

In the chat, the unsuspecting boyfriend was informed by his girl that she was pregnant, and he received it with joy

Sadly and unfortunately for him, it turned out that the pregnancy wasn't his as the lady appeared to have cheated on him

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A lady's cold pregnancy reveal message to her unsuspecting boyfriend has sent social media into a frenzy.

A screenshot of the message was shared on the social media platform Twitter by @ManMilk2, who expressed shock like many netizens.

He took responsibility for her pregnancy. Photo Credit: Westend61, Maskot, Twitter/@ManMilk2

Source: UGC

The chat started with the lady telling her man that she missed her period and was pregnant.

Her boyfriend had thought it was a joke but then accepted to take responsibility upon confirming that she wasn't joking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Let me correct you... You're not pregnant, WE are pregnant...We're both responsible for the baby. I will support you and our baby,'' his reply to her reads.

To people's shock, the lady countered his kind words by revealing that he is not the father of the unborn kid.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@TaintToucher21 said:

"Dam*n like that guy was going to achieve greatness but got struck down hard."

@EON73 said:

"If not mine, WHY telling me instead of the owner who has exposed your hidden agenda? TRUST NOT MOST WOMEN!"

@yehhmisi said:

"The good men always meet women that don’t deserve them."

@JosueMontilla10 said:

"Hey at least she didn't tried to make him responsible."

@prattweets10 said:

"This hurt on multiple levels."

@D3cimus said:

"Been there. But told her there's still a 1% it is mine, just keep it in mind...sure enough, 2 DNA tests by the other dude fail, and I'm a dad!! Lol great stuff!"

@mike27356894 said:

"I get the guys intentions, but that was a bit out of line for him to say. The guy doesn’t have to sit through 9 grueling months of bloat, unstable emotions, cramping, constipation, and the pain of giving birth.

"He’s not pregnant. She is. Sorry for his loss tho."

Lady catches husband in bed with her sister 4 days after their wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady caused quite a stir on social media after she opened up about catching her husband in bed with her sister four days after their wedding.

In an emotional TikTok clip she shared, the lady said the shocking discovery broke her to the point that she stayed in a hotel for a week without bathing or stepping out.

As she returned to work, her hubby and her sister came to apologise. She would later block their numbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng