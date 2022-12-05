Woman Shares Photo of Husband Helping Her Get Ready to Go Out While He Stays Home With the Kids, Peeps Divided
- A post about a woman sharing how her husband is supportive of her going out has gained a lot of traction online
- The tweet shows the man helping the wife out her shoes on as she gets ready for a night out, and he stays home with the kids
- The scenario ruffled a few feathers online as some peeps were all for the family set up, whereas others expressed it was wrong
Social media users had a lot to say about a woman who shared how her husband was so supportive of her going out with friends that he even helped her get ready.
An image posted by @headupagain shows a man in sweats helping his beautiful wife, rocking a revealing dress, put on her shoes. The caption reads:
"My husband getting me ready for a night out while he stays at home with the kiddos >."
The post has gained much traction and comments from peeps who shared their opinions on the scenario. Patriarchy and matriarchy stood out as contrasting themes in the responses.
While many impressed ladies thought there was nothing wrong with it, some men felt that the man lacked a backbone for allowing his wife to go out looking the way she did.
@kk_e_i_r_a wrote:
"I absolutely respect a man like this because that's a Secure King right there! A babe who'll cheat will cheat whether she stays home in a turtleneck robe or not! The Nigerian men in these comments are why I've respectfully left Nigerian men alone. It's all love."
@Tr1zz commented:
"My wife goes out with her friends, its healthy but she for sure respects me enough not to dress like this. I'm far from insecure, the outfit is just crazy lol."
@HeartOfGod_LOVE responded:
"This is exactly what woman want, a man that'll take all their attitude, allow them to woe around. They called such men a loving man but he's authentic mumu."
@AugustLion19 said:
"Men with a backbone do not allow their gf or wife to go out on the town. Period. It's not being controlling, it's having standards and criteria of being a respectable partner. Men should not commit to a woman if she still wants to do these activities."
@MelaninGawd2 replied:
"The only men that feel some type of way about this are. Insecure men. 2. Men who know they could NEVER bag a baddie. ONLY TYPE."
@Spicy_Mabel wrote:
"God really blessed you with the right man. This is my prayer, to end up with an understanding husband who isn't insecure. Enjoy sis u don't know how bless you're."
