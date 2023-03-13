A traditional healer had people dialling into the comment section of her snake dream post

TikTok user Gogo Thongoliyakhanya claims not all snake dreams are bad, but you should take notice

Many people took to the comments to ask the women what their various dreams meant

An informative traditional healer took to TikTok with a video explaining what she believes it means when someone dreams of snakes. People were here for the information and sent the clip viral.

TikTok user Gogo Thongoliyakhanya answered peoples questions on snake dreams and much more. Image: TikTok / Gogo Thongoliyakhanya

Snakes are not everyone's favourite animal. So, when you dream of them, it will most likely bring an unpleasant feeling; however, it turns out you don't always have to be alarmed.

Traditional healer explains snake dreams on TikTok

TikTok user Gogo Thongoliyakhanya is a traditional healer who shared what she believes it means when you dream of snakes in a video.

According to her, if it is peaceful, it is your ancestors; if it is terrifying or harmful, it is a warning from your enemies.

See what she has to say:

Mzansi taps into the comment section for more information

People were fascinated by the clip and the traditional healer's words. Wanting to know more, people asked weird and wonderful questions in the comments.

Read what some had to say:

@Thereal_Mario asked:

“What happens if you dream of your teeth falling out of your mouth? What does that mean?”

@Pamela Nayuma said:

“I dreamt of a pregnant snake.”

@PuntsuNunu said:

“Dreamt a snake wanted to bite me and my daughter in the face...”

@LinaK said:

“Had a dream that my cousin whom I live with has two long shiny black snakes that were given to her by an aunt to take care of under our bed.”

@lady j said:

“Hi Gogo what does it means when you dream of police officers chasing you?”

